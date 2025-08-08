Tougen Anki episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Tougen Anki episode 6 will be released on Friday, August 15, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. The anime's sixth episode will first be aired on Nippon TV, followed by other local television networks in Japan. Soon after, the anime will be available to stream worldwide.

The anime's previous episode saw Shiki and his classmates assist Kyouya Oiranzaka in healing the patients as part of the Kyoto Support team. Elsewhere, while Naito Mudano confronted Tsubakiri Momomiya and Yomogi Momokusa, the Momotarou managed to attack the Kyoto base using his ability.

Tougen Anki episode 6 release date and time

Shiki Ichinose as seen in the Tougen Anki anime (Image via Studio Hibari)

According to the anime's official website, Tougen Anki episode 6 will be released on Friday, August 15, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. However, due to the varying time zones and different simulcast schedules, the anime episode will be released the next day in certain regions.

The upcoming episode will be titled "Even The Loner Path Has Its Limits."

The sixth episode of the Tougen Anki anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:00 am Friday August 15 Eastern Daylight Time 10:00 am Friday August 15 British Summer Time 3:00 pm Friday August 15 Central European Summer Time 4:00 pm Friday August 15 Indian Standard Time 7:30 pm Friday August 15 Philippine Standard Time 10:00 pm Friday August 15 Japanese Standard Time 11:00 pm Friday August 15 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30 pm Friday August 15

Where to watch Tougen Anki episode 6?

It's Anime powered by REMOW @ItsAnimeJP “TOUGEN ANKI” is set to be one of the most widely-available new anime of 2025, with new episodes streaming on： Crunchyroll &amp; Prime Video (except Japan &amp; Mainland China) Netflix (except Japan) anime onegai / Bandplay in LATAM ADN in EMEA and additional streaming services with

Tougen Anki episode 6 will first be broadcast on Nippon TV and its affiliates during the "Friday Anime Night" block. Soon after, the anime episode will be aired on BS NTV. The anime will later be available to stream on Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, d Anime Store, ABEMA, and other platforms in Japan.

As for international fans, REMOW has licensed the anime with several streaming platforms, such as Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Bandplay, Anime Onegai, Samsung TV Plus, Animation Digital Network, Anime Generation, and others.

Tougen Anki episode 5 recap

Naito Mudano as seen in the Tougen Anki anime (Image via Studio Hibari)

Tougen Anki episode 5, titled Bad News, introduced fans to two Momotarou, Tsubakiri Momomiya and Yomogi Momokusa. While Yomogi was still level-headed, Tsubakiri was obsessed with killing Oni and using them for his experiments.

Elsewhere, the anime saw Naito Mudano escort his students to Kyouya Oiranzaka and leave to join the frontlines. Soon after, Shiki and others joined the Support team in helping Kyouya heal the injured Oni.

Just as Naito confronted Tsubakiri, the Momotarou activated his ability to control the Oni corpse that had been transferred to the Kyoto Oni Agency. Amidst this, Shiki and Kyouya protected a young Oni called Mei from being killed by the corpse of her own father.

What to expect from Tougen Anki episode 6?

Tsubakiri Momomiya as seen in the Tougen Anki anime (Image via Studio Hibari)

Tougen Anki episode 6, titled Even The Loner Path Has Its Limits, will most likely see Shiki Ichinose, Kyouya Oiranzaka, and the other Oni at the Kyoto Oni Agency take on the Oni corpse controlled by Tsubakiri Momomiya.

While the Oni should be able to take down the deceased Oni, the sheer number of dead bodies in the branch suggests that the Shiki and others might have a tough time putting them out of commission.

