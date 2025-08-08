Blue Lock chapter 314 (part 2): Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 314 (part 2) will be released on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 12 am JST. While the manga follows a weekly release schedule, its next installment is delayed by a week due to Kodansha's magazine break. Blue Lock manga can be read on Kodansha's manga reader service K Manga.The manga's previous installments saw Nigeria win the free ball and initiate a counterattack. However, Karasu managed to steal the ball back and initiate Japan's counterattack. Just as Isagi was going to volley Chigiri's cross, Onazi appeared out of thin air to try and stop it.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.Blue Lock chapter 314 (part 2) release date and timeHyoma Chigiri as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)According to Kodansha, Blue Lock chapter 314 (part 2) will be released on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, in most countries worldwide. However, in Japan, the manga chapter will be published on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 12 am JST.The manga chapter will be delayed by a week due to Kodansha's magazine break. The upcoming chapter will be titled &quot;Core (Part 2).&quot;The manga's next installment will be released at the following times:Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease DatePacific Daylight Time8:00 amTuesdayAugust 19Eastern Daylight Time11:00 amTuesdayAugust 19British Summer Time4:00 pmTuesdayAugust 19Central European Summer Time5:00 pmTuesdayAugust 19Indian Standard Time8:30 pmTuesdayAugust 19Philippine Standard Time11:00 pmTuesdayAugust 19Japanese Standard Time12:00 amWednesdayAugust 20Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amWednesdayAugust 20Where to read Blue Lock chapter 314 (Part 2)?Blue Lock chapter 314 (Part 2) will be available to read on Kodansha's K Manga. While the manga reader platform could previously only be accessed in 15 select countries, it has now become available to a total of 48 countries.While most Blue Lock chapters can be read for free on K Manga, the three most recent chapters are hidden behind a paywall. Hence, unless fans are ready to wait for three chapters to be released, they will need to purchase points to read the second part of chapter 314.Blue Lock chapter 314 (Part 1) recapYoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)Blue Lock chapter 314 (Part 1), titled Core (Part 1), saw Oliver Aiku realize that both Nigeria and Japan were highly offensive teams. While Nigeria was solely focusing on Onazi, Japan could score from anywhere.Just as Nigeria tried to initiate a counterattack with Kuso's pass to Onazi, Tabito Karasu intercepted it. Right after, he passed the ball to Hyoma Chigiri, setting him up to charge up the line.Just as Chigiri sent a no-decel cross, Kuso believed that the pass was for Rin Itoshi and man-marked him. However, the ball was sent to Yoichi Isagi. Just as Isagi was preparing to strike it, Onazi arrived to stop it.What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 314 (Part 2)?Onazi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)Blue Lock chapter 314 (Part 2), titled Core (Part 2), will most likely see Onazi block Chigiri's cross to Isagi. However, as fans must remember, Isagi had already transcended the Nigerian team. Therefore, there is a chance that Isagi could outmaneuver Onazi and win the cross. With that, fans can expect Isagi to make his first shot on target in this match. That said, it is to be seen if he will score the opening goal.However, if Onazi does win the ball, fans can expect to see him initiate another Nigerian counterattack. However, this time, he may rely on Bello instead of Kuso.Related LinksNew Saga episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and moreDealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and moreRascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more