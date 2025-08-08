New Saga episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

New Saga episode 7 will be released on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 2:15 am JST. The anime's seventh episode will first be aired on ABC, followed by other local television networks in Japan. Soon after, the anime will be available to watch online locally and internationally.
The anime's previous episode saw Kyle Leonard fight Zentos Ordi in a death battle. While Kyle wished to keep Zentos alive, he had no choice but to kill him. Later, the anime saw King Remonas bestow a medal on Kyle and his party. Nevertheless, Kyle killed the king, making Milena the head of the kingdom.
New Saga episode 7 release date and time
According to the anime's official website, New Saga episode 7 will be released on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 2:15 am JST. However, considering the different simulcast release schedules and varying time zones, the anime episode might release on August 13 in certain regions.
The upcoming episode will be titled To the Blacksmith's Nation.
The seventh episode of the New Saga anime will be released globally at the following times:
Where to watch New Saga episode 7?
New Saga episode 7 will first be broadcast on ABC, followed by other local television networks in Japan, such as Tokyo MX, BS12, and AT-X. The anime will later be available to stream on Prime Video, Hulu, U-Next, ABEMA, Lemino, d Anime Store, and others in Japan.
As for international anime fans, New Saga episode 7 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.
New Saga episode 6 recap
New Saga episode 6, titled Brothers in Arms, resumed the fight between Kyle Leonard and Zentos Ordi. Kyle did not wish to kill Zentos, and asked him to step down. Unfortunately, Zentos refused to step down, forcing Kyle to kill him. Later, Princess Milena had Prince Carenas arrested for trying to kill her. This was followed by King Remonas rewarding Kyle and his party with a medal.
While the King seemed like a good person, he was the one behind Princess Milena's murder plan. Hence, Kyle killed King Remonas, allowing Milena to take over the throne. Moments after Milena started ruling Zirgus, she asked Kyle to head to Karan to inform them about her decision to cancel Zirgus's deal with the Gargan Empire.
What to expect from New Saga episode 7?
New Saga episode 7, titled To the Blacksmith's Nation, will see Kyle and his party reach Karan. As informed to Kyle and Theron by the weapon's dealer in Zirgus, the vassal-state was known for its blacksmiths. Hence, fans can expect the anime episode to focus on the same.
Fans must also remember that Theron wished to buy a stronger sword. Therefore, the anime episode could focus on him browsing through the market. Elsewhere, Kyle could try to understand and investigate the problem in the city.
