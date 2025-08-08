New Saga episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

New Saga episode 7 will be released on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 2:15 am JST. The anime's seventh episode will first be aired on ABC, followed by other local television networks in Japan. Soon after, the anime will be available to watch online locally and internationally.

Ad

The anime's previous episode saw Kyle Leonard fight Zentos Ordi in a death battle. While Kyle wished to keep Zentos alive, he had no choice but to kill him. Later, the anime saw King Remonas bestow a medal on Kyle and his party. Nevertheless, Kyle killed the king, making Milena the head of the kingdom.

New Saga episode 7 release date and time

Zentos Ordi as seen in New Saga (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)

According to the anime's official website, New Saga episode 7 will be released on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 2:15 am JST. However, considering the different simulcast release schedules and varying time zones, the anime episode might release on August 13 in certain regions.

Ad

Trending

The upcoming episode will be titled To the Blacksmith's Nation.

Ad

The seventh episode of the New Saga anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 10:15 am Wednesday August 13 Eastern Daylight Time 1:15 pm Wednesday August 13

British Summer Time 6:15 pm Wednesday August 13 Central European Summer Time 7:15 pm Wednesday August 13 Indian Standard Time 10:45 pm Wednesday August 13 Philippine Standard Time 1:15 am Thursday August 14 Japanese Standard Time 2:15 am Thursday August 14 Australia Central Standard Time 2:45 am Thursday August 14

Ad

Where to watch New Saga episode 7?

Sildonia as seen in New Saga (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)

New Saga episode 7 will first be broadcast on ABC, followed by other local television networks in Japan, such as Tokyo MX, BS12, and AT-X. The anime will later be available to stream on Prime Video, Hulu, U-Next, ABEMA, Lemino, d Anime Store, and others in Japan.

Ad

As for international anime fans, New Saga episode 7 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

New Saga episode 6 recap

Princess Milena as seen in New Saga (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)

New Saga episode 6, titled Brothers in Arms, resumed the fight between Kyle Leonard and Zentos Ordi. Kyle did not wish to kill Zentos, and asked him to step down. Unfortunately, Zentos refused to step down, forcing Kyle to kill him. Later, Princess Milena had Prince Carenas arrested for trying to kill her. This was followed by King Remonas rewarding Kyle and his party with a medal.

Ad

While the King seemed like a good person, he was the one behind Princess Milena's murder plan. Hence, Kyle killed King Remonas, allowing Milena to take over the throne. Moments after Milena started ruling Zirgus, she asked Kyle to head to Karan to inform them about her decision to cancel Zirgus's deal with the Gargan Empire.

What to expect from New Saga episode 7?

Theron as seen in New Saga (Image via Sotsu, Studio Clutch)

New Saga episode 7, titled To the Blacksmith's Nation, will see Kyle and his party reach Karan. As informed to Kyle and Theron by the weapon's dealer in Zirgus, the vassal-state was known for its blacksmiths. Hence, fans can expect the anime episode to focus on the same.

Ad

Fans must also remember that Theron wished to buy a stronger sword. Therefore, the anime episode could focus on him browsing through the market. Elsewhere, Kyle could try to understand and investigate the problem in the city.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More