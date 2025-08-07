Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 7 will be released on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. The anime's seventh episode will be aired on Tokyo MX, followed by other local television networks in Japan. Soon after, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode saw Kazuki explain to Yu that she wanted to go on a date to learn more about feminine behavior. Hence, Yu decided to plan out the best date ever. While the date itself did not go as swimmingly as Yu had planned, he managed to help Kazuki with her acting problem.

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 7 release date and time

Kazuki Mikadono as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A. Works)

According to the anime's official website, Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 7 will be released on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. However, due to the different simulcast release schedules and varying time zones, the anime episode will likely release on August 13 in most countries.

The seventh episode of the Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8:30 am Wednesday August 13 Eastern Daylight Time 11:30 am Wednesday August 13

British Summer Time 4:30 pm Wednesday August 13 Central European Summer Time 5:30 pm Wednesday August 13 Indian Standard Time 9:00 pm Wednesday August 13 Philippine Standard Time 11:30 pm Wednesday August 13 Japanese Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday August 14 Australia Central Standard Time 1:00 am Thursday August 14

Where to watch Dealing with Mikadono Sisters is a Breeze episode 7?

Yu Ayase as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A. Works)

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 7 will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, and Gunma TV, followed by other television networks in Japan, such as MBS, Sanin Broadcasting, and AT-X.

The anime will later be available to stream on Prime Video, Anime Times, Hulu, ABEMA, Disney Plus, Netflix, Lemino, d Anime Store, U-Next, and others in Japan.

As for international anime fans, Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 7 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters is a Breeze episode 6 recap

Kazuki Mikadono as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A. Works)

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters is a Breeze episode 6, titled This is a Date, saw Kazuki explain to Yu that she wanted to go on a date to study how a feminine character acts. As expected, Yu agreed to help her and declared that he would plan out the perfect date.

During the date, while Yu tried to do everything perfectly, there was one persistent problem. No matter how many times Kazuki tried, she ended up acting like a prince instead of a princess. At the end of the date, the two got on a ferris wheel. While Kazuki was flustered, Yu managed to cheer her up about her audition, helping her realize that people can grow to love their shortcomings.

Later, the anime saw Kazuki reveal to Yu that the kiss they shared was her first kiss. Soon after, she returned to being a "prince."

What to expect from Dealing with Mikadono Sisters is a Breeze episode 7?

Miwa and Niko as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A. Works)

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters is a Breeze episode 7 will most likely switch its focus to Niko. With the anime having focused on Yu Ayase's relationship with Kazuki Mikadono for two episodes, there is a likely chance that the anime may switch its focus to her younger sister, the middle child, Niko Mikadono.

With Niko being an elite karate athlete, she could soon face fierce competition and likely require Yu's assistance. That said, it is to be seen how Yu could help her.

