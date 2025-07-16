Isagi's arsenal in Blue Lock doesn't only have Metavision, and it clearly shows the growth of his skills

Isagi Yoichi from Blue Lock has been chosen as the protagonist and has made it through all of the project phases for good reason. Starting out as the second from the bottom, the dark-haired managed to pass the trials Ego Jinpachi had set to now represent Japan in the Football World Cup. That, however, didn't come easy as each trial was tough yet it awakened Isagi Yoichi the football player.

Ad

In other words, he acquired skills and gained weapons that grew him immensely as a player. This began when he first awakened Metavision and was able to control the match to an extent. But that isn't the only weapon he possesses in his arsenal - one of his most impressive being the Two Gun Volley. He is more than "Mr. Metavision" and could very well be the definition of a "talented learner".

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Blue Lock: Isagi's arsenal goes beyond Metavision and his growth is testament

Isagi's Two Gun Volley in Blue Lock (Image via 8bit)

As mentioned, Isagi Yoichi's abilities have grown a considerable bit beyond Metavision in Blue Lock. Initially, it was a powerful tool in his arsenal, allowing him to see the field as a whole and create/control plays accordingly. But as the story progressed, the boy grew exponentially and his current skills are a testament to his development.

Ad

To begin with, Isagi doesn't possess inherent talent or genius like some of the other players, like Rin, Nagi and Bachira. Rather, he acquires skills through organic growth, making him more dangerous than a prodigy, given his efficient and rapid growth rate. The protagonist's niche lies in how he creates and hones his weapons, i.e., through adaptation after witnessing other players.

The first kind of adaptation is Active Adaptation - tactical and logical development. Some weapons Isagi builds through experimentation, analysis and within the limits of his physical capabilities. Unlike Reo, he cannot moves (Kaiser Impact couldn't be recreated even if it was fully grasped). But he can analyze and tailor his own version of moves - Blind Spot Movement, Lefty Direct Shot and others.

Ad

This was also seen during the PXG game, when he understood the Kaiser-Ness passing pattern and made a play to counter it.

Isagi Yoichi in Blue Lock (Image via 8bit)

Now the other kind of adaptation Isagi has is Reflexive Adaptation. As the name suggests, it occurs during very tense and clutch situations where his senses and body rely solely on instinct. This is tied to what Ego mentioned about entering a Flow State and playing instinctually. For Isagi, his body reacts faster than his brain proccesses, supported by his heightened reflexes and sensory awareness.

Ad

The moves he pulls off here aren't planned or copied, they are execute with no deliberate intention. In chapter 1, he instinctively shot the ball to eliminate Kira, only later realizing the state he had briefly entered. The next best example of Reflexive Adaptation is the Two Gun Volley. It drew inspiration from Nagi's failed juggling volley wherein Isagi created his own version of it.

The boy was boxed in from two sides, Rin blocking any direct shots and Kaiser ready to steal as soon as he trapped the ball. Reacting instinctively, the boy faked a left-shooted shot before switching mid-air and firing off a powerful right-footed volley. All in all, Isagi evolves at a world-class level, blending logic, awareness, creativity, and the adaptability to develop, bit by bit, into the perfect striker.

Ad

His arsenal consists of logically built weapons, instinctively picked up moves, and rare traits. He is so dangerous given his immense adaptability and potential.

Final Thoughts

Isagi Yoichi in Blue Lock (Image via 8bit)

Isagi Yoichi’s growth in Blue Lock testifies to his status as a "talented learner" than someone who is an innate genius. Unlike prodigies like Rin or Nagi, Isagi builds his weapons bit by bit using logical analysis, tactical refinement, and instinctive reactions in high-pressure situations. Weapons like Metavision, Direct Shot and the Two Gun Volley are products of deliberate innovation and reflexive adaptation. Put simply, Isagi is developing into a truly well-rounded footballer.

Ad

He stands out given his knack for rapid evolution through observation, creativity and awakening the Flow State instinctually. His dual-faceted adaptation permits him the edge to take a step ahead of the intense competition at Blue Lock. The PXG match was an example where he deciphered compound patterns and wove a move that quickly countered it. Thus, his journey so far is fueled by ferocious evolution, placing him as a future world-class player.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More