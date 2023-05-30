Meta-vision in Blue Lock: What it means, who has it, and what it implies for the story

Meta-vision has become one of the most important skills in the Blue Lock story, such that there is often a clear divide between the ones possessing these skills as opposed to the ones without. When Isagi Yoichi's meta-vision skill evolved, he realized this was a full manifestation of his ability to smell a goal. The name meta-vision is exactly as it sounds. Players with the capacity to use it have playmaking capabilities and soccer IQ far greater than an average footballer.

While it appeared at first that the mangaka would use Isagi as his chosen hero with meta-vision to distinguish him from the others, we soon understood that this was not the case. Other characters have begun to replicate Isagi's abilities over time. In fact, in the Bastard Munchen versus Ubers game, it can be said with certainty that at least four players have meta-vision.

Muneyiko Kaneshiro confirms other players in Blue Lock have meta-vision

🩷Mila|Sanest Isagi fan🩶 @Solacekageyama Niko has the prettiest eyes in Blue Lock Niko has the prettiest eyes in Blue Lock https://t.co/To0mNn6gkN

Meta-vision is a phrase used to describe a player's enhanced eyesight, which gives them a supreme understanding of the field. A player constantly gathers information about every player, every play they make, and their positions on the field using his eyes to continuously take in information from his central and peripheral vision.

Ikki Niko had been one of Isagi's shadows from the very moment he was introduced. First, as a striker on Team Y, Niko's game-making and predictive abilities caught the eyes of viewers from the very beginning. He had constantly tailed Isagi throughout that game and been one step behind him, and after the First Selection, he had been the only member of his team to progress in Blue Lock.

However, it is only after his true major reappearance in the Blue Lock versus U-20 game that he truly made his abilities shine not as a striker, but as a defender, and a watch-tower that predicts all his opponent's abilities. He was even able to shut down Shidou Ryusei, demonstrating his exceptional abilities as a player. This set the stage for Niko to finally exhibit his superior reading skills and possession of meta-vision, which was first showcased in chapter 217.

However, Niko's abilities were shown to be in a really nascent stage considering he had just unlocked his power in the recent chapter of Blue Lock. Isagi was easily able to shut him down. Two chapters later, a similar power was showcased by Oliver Aiku. A fan-favorite from the moment he appeared in the manga, Aiku was the former U-20 team's captain, who has become a part of the Blue Lock project in the newest arc.

Aiku's merits in Blue Lock as a defender cannot be doubted but he only recently exhibited what fans already knew for a long time - the ability to predict the flow of a game. This meta-vision helped him stand in the way of Bastard Munchen. With both Niko and Aiku joining the club as consistent users of meta-vision, one wonders who else might exhibit this once-thought-to-be-exclusive ability.

Other Possible Users of Meta-vision

Fans of Blue Lock have speculated who else might possess meta-vision. Michael Kaiser, whose superb attacking technique is complemented by his soccer IQ, appears to be one of the main contenders.

As Isagi's rival in the Neo-Egoist League, Kaiser is one of the New Gen-11, taking his place alongside Don Lorenzo and Itoshi Sae as some of the soccer prodigies of the world. It would be no surprise if all three of them possessed meta-vision. Similarly, Sae's brother Itoshi Rin is another possible contender for this ability, as Isagi's rival.

Reo Mikage, another supreme playmaker specializing in chameleon defense would be another possible use of meta-vision. While others might not be apparent contenders for this position, the mangaka might throw a plot twist soon!

While the use of this once seemingly-exclusive ability by many players seems to decrease the hype associated with it, it is in fact quite the opposite. It just means that the stakes are getting high, and simply possessing meta-vision is not good enough - that Isagi has to level up even more to become the best striker in the world!

Poll : 0 votes