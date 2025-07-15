With the release of Blue Lock chapter 311, the manga saw JFU Chairman Hirotoshi Buratsuta arrive in Blue Lock's facility to reveal his deal with Ego Jinpachi to the players. While Yoichi Isagi was worried about the new developments, Ego Jinpachi was adamant about their goal of winning the World Cup.

The manga's previous chapter saw Igarashi Gurimu ask Seishiro Nagi to continue playing football. However, just as Igaguri realized that Nagi had rejected the chance to join Buratsuta 3, he was left frustrated. He convinced Nagi that he did not need to worry about looking lame and instead, should do whatever was necessary to reach his goal.

Blue Lock chapter 311: Hirotoshi Buratsuta announces SIDE-B

Yoichi Isagi and Ikki Niko as seen in Blue Lock chapter 311 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 311, titled SIDE-B, opened with Blue Lock Japan making their final preparations for their match against Nigeria. Just then, Isagi gave Hiori feedback on his cross, asking him to increase his tempo. While Hiori was fine with the feedback, Karasu believed Isagi was being too harsh, igniting a fight between the players. Fortunately, Oliver Aiku broke up the fight before anything could happen between the two.

Amidst this, Rin Itoshi called Isagi a wannabe demon king. He was certain Isagi believed he was at the center of the team and everything should go his way. Rin asked Isagi to only behave in such a way after he had completely won against him.

Hirotoshi Buratsuta as seen in Blue Lock chapter 311 (Image via Kodansha)

Just then, JFU Chairman Hirotoshi Buratsuta entered the training camp, greeting the players. While Ego Jinpachi believed Buratsuta was there to interrupt them, the Chairman only wanted to make an announcement. Right after, Buratsuta informed the players that the maximum team roster for Japan was 26 and not 23. Buratsuta was going to pick the remaining three players, out of which he had already used one of the slots for Sae Itoshi.

While Rin Itoshi and others were surprised, Buratsuta further revealed Sae Itoshi's wish to join the team after they reach the knockout stages. As for the remaining two slots, Buratsuta was planning to conduct another selection competition called SIDE-B. SIDE-B would see another 300 participants compete against each other to fill up the final two spots. To Isagi's surprise, one of those competitors was Ryosuke Kira.

Ego Jinpachi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 311 (Image via Kodansha)

Lastly, right before Buratsuta left the facility, he informed the players that they were planning to conduct SIDE-B alongside the World Cup's group stage and introduce the Buratsuta 3 together during the knockout stages. Hence, he asked the players to qualify for the knockout stages even if it would kill them.

Right after Buratsuta left the facility, Yoichi Isagi asked Ego Jinpachi what happened to the rule about a player being eliminated from Blue Lock never getting to play for Japan. He asked this because, if Ryosuke Kira were to come back, it would contradict the rule.

Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 311 (Image via Kodansha)

Ego Jinpachi immediately assured the players that he would not play the new players. He was certain that aside from Sae Itoshi, none of the players Buratsuta would bring could outperform the Blue Lock Japan players. Hence, regardless, it was only a problem they should think about after they qualify for the knockout stages.

Lastly, Ego Jinpachi revealed to the players that his situation wasn't much different than theirs as he, too, would get fired if Japan failed to win the World Cup. Right after, Ego prepared to announce the starting eleven for the match against Nigeria.

Blue Lock chapter 311 ended with Seishiro Nagi reaching the venue for the U-20 World Cup's first match two hours before the kickoff time.

