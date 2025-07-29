Blue Lock chapter 313: Onazi showcases his weapon as Isagi foresees a sure-win vision

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 313, the manga revealed what happened at the start of the Nigeria vs. Japan match. With Onazi being Nigeria's star player, fans wished to know more about him. Fortunately, the latest chapter gave readers a glimpse of that. Additionally, the manga saw Yoichi Isagi unleash his meta vision.

The manga's previous chapter saw Seishiro Nagi infiltrate the VIP area of the Blue Lock Main Stadium to meet Hirotoshi Buratsuta. He had finally identified his ego and was prepared to destroy Blue Lock to attain it. Around the same time, the starting eleven for U-20 Japan walked out for their match against Nigeria.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 313: Onazi dominates the field

Onazi, as seen in Blue Lock chapter 313 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 313, titled Opening Warrior, opened with a flashback of young Onazi playing football with his friends – Bello, Oboabona, and Kazu – in Nigeria. Ever since he was a child, Onazi has possessed the ability to jump high and has been a beacon of hope on the field for his friends.

The manga then switched to the present time, as the commentators discussed the tournament format for the U-20 World Cup. A total of 64 teams had been separated into 16 groups. Each group was to compete in a round robin format, out of which the top two teams would qualify for the knockout stages.

In total, including the third-place match, the U-20 World Cup would feature 128 heated matches. The commentators were especially excited to witness the new future of Japanese football.

Bello and Bachira as seen in Blue Lock chapter 313 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 313 then switched to the match, as Nigeria kicked it off with a pass from Onazi to Kuso. While Rin Itoshi and Yoichi Isagi charged at the attacking midfielder, Kuso managed to get past Isagi using an elastico. Thereafter, he played a short, quick pass to Bello. While Meguru Bachira tried to intercept it, Bello got it past him and sent a quick pass to the center.

While Aryu Jyubei thought the pass was sloppy, Onazi managed to trap it midair. Just then, his path was blocked by the U-20 Japan Captain Oliver Aiku. Nevertheless, Onazi managed to find a gap midair and place a shot. Fortunately, Ikki Niko filled the gap in time, blocking said shot.

Onazi, as seen in Blue Lock chapter 313 (Image via Kodansha)

Soon after, the manga saw Tabito Karasu trap the ball and send it forward to Yo Hiori. Then, in just a few touches, the latter managed to send the ball up front to Rin Itoshi. While several players blocked Rin's path, the striker dribbled past them with ease. Amidst this, Oboabona arrived to stop Rin, but the striker placed a quick finesse shot, aiming for the goal.

To everyone's surprise, it wasn't the goalkeeper who stopped this shot but Onazi, who blocked it with his high jump and athleticism. While the commentators and viewers were shocked by the quick developments, Yoichi Isagi used his meta vision to transcend the field and foresee a sure-win vision.

