Blue Lock chapter 313 spoilers: Onazi dominates the field as Isagi sees a guaranteed victory vision

The alleged Blue Lock chapter 313 spoilers were supposed to reveal what happened at the start of the match between Japan and Nigeria. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did not disappoint as the manga gave fans a glimpse of what the Nigeria U-20 team was capable of.The manga's previous chapter saw Seishiro Nagi infiltrating the VIP area of the Blue Lock Main Stadium. He had finally identified his ego and was willing to destroy Blue Lock to attain it. Hence, he met Buratsuta to accept his proposal to join SIDE-B. Around the same time, the match between Japan and Nigeria was set to begin.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.Blue Lock chapter 313 spoilers: Nigeria kicks off the match against JapanAccording to the alleged Blue Lock chapter 313 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled Opening Warriors. The manga chapter opened with a flashback of Onazi and his friends playing football together when they were children. From the flashback, it became evident that Onazi was their ray of hope from the time they were children.Blue Lock chapter 313 spoilers then switched to the Blue Lock Main Stadium as the commentators explained the tournament's format. The group stage featured four teams in each group, participating in a round-robin tournament, out of which the top two teams would qualify for the knockout stages. The entire tournament, including the third-place match, will feature a total of 120 games.U-20 Nigeria players as seen in Blue Lock (Image via Kodansha)Blue Lock chapter 313 spoilers then switched to the match between U-20 Japan and Nigeria. Just as Nigeria kicked off the match, Rin Itoshi and Yoichi Isagi charged at their opponents. However, Nigeria's attacking midfielder easily managed to get past Yoichi Isagi. He then made a long pass, avoiding both Rin and Reo Mikage.Meguru Bachira attempted to intercept the pass. However, the Nigerian player Bello managed to get past Bachira by flicking the ball over him. He immediately made a strange pass forward. While Aryuu believed that the pass's path was rough, Onazi received the ball with ease.Onazi as seen in Blue Lock (Image via Kodansha)Just as Onazi was about to place his shot, Captain Oliver Aiku blocked his path. Nevertheless, Onazi found an opening and placed his shot mid-air. Fortunately, Ikki Niko blocked the shot by filling the gaps using his positioning. Just as Blue Lock won possession, Tabito Karasu launched his team's counterattack by launching a long pass to Yo Hiori. Hiori immediately passed the ball to Rin.Blue Lock chapter 313 spoilers then saw Rin Itoshi breaking past two Nigerian players using his physicality. Just then, another Nigerian player arrived to block his path. However, it was too late as he had already launched his insane curve shot. To everyone's surprise, the one who stopped the shot wasn't the goalkeeper, but Onazi.Yoichi Isagi as seen Blue Lock (Image via Kodansha)Amidst all this, Blue Lock chapter 313 spoilers saw Yoichi Isagi realize that the match wasn't going to be as fierce as everyone believed, as he had already seen a guaranteed victory vision.Lastly, Blue Lock chapter 313 spoilers revealed that the manga's next chapter, i.e., chapter 314, will be titled &quot;Nucleus.&quot;