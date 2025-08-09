Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 7 will be released on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. The anime episode will first air on TV Asahi and other local television networks in Japan. Later, the anime will be available to stream worldwide.
The anime's previous episode saw Makoto learn about Teketeke and get paranoid about the urban legend. While everyone thought Makoto was being ridiculous, Nube wanted him to stop, as his thoughts could summon the spirit. Later, Nube helped Makoto overcome his fear of Teketeke by having him confront her.
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 7 release date and time
According to the anime's official X account, Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 7 will be released on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. However, given the anime's simulcast schedule worldwide and varying time zones, the episode could be released on August 14 in some regions.
The upcoming episode will be titled "The Snow Woman Out of Season."
The seventh episode of Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube anime will be released at the following times:
Where to watch Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 7?
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 7 will first be aired on TV Asahi's "IMAnimation W" block and BS Asahi on Saturdays. Soon after its broadcast on Wednesday, the same anime episode will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, Netflix, U-Next, ABEMA, Anime Times, and others in Japan.
As for international anime fans, Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 7 will be available to stream on Netflix, aniverse, It's Anime YouTube Channel, ANIME GENERATION, Anime Onegai, and Chunghwa Telecom’s MOD and Hami Video.
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 6 recap
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 6, titled The Teketeke Ghost, saw Makoto Kurita learn about the Teketeke ghost from a scam content creator. Ever since, Makoto has become obsessed with learning the magic spell to ward off the ghost. However, as he tried to learn the spell, he informed other students and Ms. Ritsuko about the ghost as well, leaving them terrified.
The anime later saw the Teketeke ghost arrive at Makoto's room to take his leg. To his good fortune, Meisuke Nueno was adamant about saving him and intercepted Teketeke's attack in time. With that, Nube helped Makoto overcome his fear of the urban legend.
What to expect from Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 7? (Speculative)
Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 7, titled The Snow Woman Out of Season, will see Domori Town get engulfed in snow out of season. While Hiroshi and others will be suspicious of the abnormal weather, a mysterious woman called Yukime will meet with Nube.
Yukime seemingly knew Nube from five years ago and had come to meet him to fulfill a promise they had made. While it seemed like a joyous reunion, Yukime's appearance had changed completely.
