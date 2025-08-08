Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 6 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 6 will be released on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 10 pm JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX, followed by other local television networks in Japan. Soon after, the anime will be available to stream worldwide.
The anime's previous episode saw Senku and team create the ropeway by relying on Kohaku's athleticism. Amidst this, the Kingdom of Science was worried that Hyoga would betray them with Dr. Xeno. However, to their surprise, he had no such intentions. The anime later saw the Kingdom of Science reach the epicenter of the petrification incident.
Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 6 release date and time
According to the anime's official website, Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 6 will be released on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 10 pm JST. However, given the anime's simulcast schedule and varying time zones worldwide, the anime episode may be released a day later in some regions.
The upcoming episode is titled "Diamond Heart."
The sixth episode of Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 anime will be released at the following times:
Where to watch Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 6?
Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 6 will first broadcast on Tokyo MX, followed by other local television networks, such as Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi, and BS11. The anime will later be available to stream on platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, Anime Times, Amazon Prime Video, ABEMA, DMM TV, and others in Japan.
As for international anime fans, Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 6 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. The anime episode will also be available to watch online on Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel's premium membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra.
Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 5 recap
Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 5, titled Sickening Yet Beautiful, saw Kohaku take charge of making the ropeway by jumping across the Andes Mountains. With that, the Kingdom of Science managed to prepare a ropeway using a cable.
The anime later saw the team worry that Hyoga might betray them and align himself with Dr. Xeno. However, Hyoga had no such intention and instead assisted Kohaku when in need.
The anime later saw the Kingdom of Science reach the epicenter of the petrification incident. While they believed that they would find one or two Medusa devices, they were left shocked to find countless devices stacked like the Step Pyramid.
What to expect from Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 6?
Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 6, titled Diamond Heart, will most likely see Senku Ishigami, Dr. Xeno, and the Kingdom of Science members investigate the petrification incident location.
While it is difficult to predict what will happen in the anime after such a revelation, given the episode's title, there is a chance that it might have something to do with Joel, who had identified a piece of diamond to be the heart of the Medusa device.
Related Links
- Blue Lock chapter 314 (part 2): Release date and time, countdown, and more
- New Saga episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more