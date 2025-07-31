Death Devil's nickname in Chainsaw Man chapter 210 has left fans divided over the translation differences

Chainsaw Man has been the latest series to fall prey to the infamous (yet hilarious) trend of translation differences. At some point, nearly all popular manga face issues when translation from the original language to other languages goes amiss. As a result, the message finds itself altered in a small way, but delivers its meaning nonetheless.The incident in question for this feature is the most recent chapter of Tatsuki Fujimoto's series. Chapter 210 was a revelation and a likely redefinition of what is known of Devils and their powers, with War Devil Yoru standing at the helm. Interestingly, it wasn't even her segment that was mistranslated, but a panel that featured the Death Devil introducing herself to Denji in an odd way.Chainsaw Man: Translation difference slants Lady Death's name in a comical wayChainsaw Man chapter 210 ended with Denji seemingly entering limbo. As seen in the previous installment, the Falling Devil's shower of weapons upon the protagonist duo left the boy with a spear through the head. So far, he has shown no signs of life, whilst Yoru has made an emphatic comeback and received a terrifying upgrade to her abilities.In limbo, Denji appears to be in a classroom, with the Death Devil seated before him. He mistakes her for &quot;Fami,&quot; since that is what she had been posing as, and that is what everyone has been calling her so far. She then corrected him by saying &quot;shi-chan tte yonde,&quot; which is cutesy or playfully dark for &quot;Call me Little Death/Death-chan.&quot; That is the original text, which went amiss after translation.When translated to English, the text read as &quot;You can call me Li'l D.&quot; There were instances of a mistake in other languages as well; for Spanish, it read &quot;Llamame Morti,&quot; where &quot;mort&quot; is means &quot;die&quot; or &quot;death&quot; while &quot;morti&quot; is not a standard word; for German, it came out as &quot;Nenn mich Mori,&quot; which seems to be a direct translation barring honorifics, thus once again mistranslating.Fans divided over errors in translationThe Death Devil (Image via Viz Media)Needless to mention, Chainsaw Man fans expressed a mixed reaction to the translation differences. Some were left scratching their heads trying to make sense of it all, a few found it hilarious and saluted Fujimoto's dig at expert character creation, while others seemed to be displeased and/or confused that such a thing could happen.As mentioned, Fujimoto's series seems to be the latest prey to a translation mistake, but from the looks of it, the message was still delivered. Here are a few reactions by fans found on X:&quot;Dont know what the original japanese says, but for me lil’d and morti are similar (as native spanish),&quot; a user clarified.&quot;She’s so cute and silly I loove her,&quot; one netizen gushed.&quot;Mori and Morti are by far the greatest,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;This is all CSM is about,&quot; an X user commented.The Death Devil (Image via Viz Media)Many found it hilarious that translation differences could result in something so rib-tickling. Some languages offered a direct translation, which may or may not have changed the word, given how her honorifics were treated. Elsewhere, a netizen provided some insight into what the words actually meant, with &quot;morti&quot; being quite similar to &quot;Li'l D.&quot;Again, there were many who simply gushed over the Death Devil and her character. From the very beginning, she has been lovable and strange in her own way, which is what garnered her a significant following. Not to mention, fans were also appreciating the names &quot;Mori&quot; and &quot;Morti,&quot; as these have seemingly become popular in the fandom.Lastly, many nodded in approval, putting forth that this is what Chainsaw Man was all about - chaotic, dark, and unpredictable yet amusing with moments that catch one off guard.Also read:Chainsaw Man chapter 210 highlightsDenji might be in Limbo in Chainsaw Man chapter 210 (and his meeting with Death Devil proves it)Chainsaw Man chapter 210 reveals how Nuclear Weapons were brought back (and it's not because of Denji)