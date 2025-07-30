Fujimoto's latest stunt with America has fans calling Chainsaw Man "a political satire"

With the release of Chainsaw Man chapter 210, the manga saw War Devil Yoru realize that Nuclear Weapons Devil had returned. However, the devil wasn't back because Denji had vomited it out, but because America reinvented nuclear weapons from scratch.Right after, the manga saw Yoru declare her love for America. While there is nothing wrong with a character expressing their love for a country, the context and what followed right after was nothing short of a political satire. Needless to say, manga creator Tatsuki Fujimoto did not lay the message too thick for the fans.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.War Devil Yoru declares her love for America in Chainsaw Man chapter 210American citizens as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)Chainsaw Man chapter 210 was nothing short of a political satire as manga creator Tatsuki Fujimoto used the narrative to showcase his commentary on America's role in war and destruction.The sheer fact that the country recreated nuclear weapons from scratch was surprising, as Chainsaw Man had erased them ages ago. Through this development, Fujimoto likely implied the country's persistent inclination towards destruction, which saw them inventing the same weapon twice.On top of that, the moment Yoru realized this, the manga showed fans a glimpse of American citizens reacting to the nuclear weapons dropped on Soviet cities. To everyone's surprise, they were shown celebrating the deaths of countless innocent people.Yoru as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)Right after, Yoru was shown holding up the peace sign with her fingers while declaring her love for America, not just in Japanese but also in English. Shockingly, she even began reciting lines from the U.S. national anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner.During this, the manga showcased fans glimpses of the deaths and destruction caused by America's latest re-invention, all of which suggested the contrast between America's idealistic self-image and the real-world consequences of its actions. With such a depiction in the manga, it is hard not to agree that Chainsaw Man is a political satire.Even if one were to ignore every other development in the latest chapter, the sheer fact that America's reinvention of nuclear weapons helped increase the War Devil's powers speaks volumes about what message manga creator Tatsuki Fujimoto wished to send to his readers.Fans' reaction to Chainsaw Man chapter 210Most fans found it amusing that manga creator Tatsuki Fujimoto dedicated an entire chapter to America. The manga not only showed Yoru declaring her love for America, but also her reaping the rewards of America launching nuclear weapons at countless innocent people.&quot;Can't deny it anymore. Tatsuki Fujimoto's commentary on America's role in war, destruction, and death is clear as day with this,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Hearing the USA's hymn while horrifying war crimes are projected on the screen... one of my most awaited chapters to be animated in the future,&quot; another fan added.&quot;'The America parallels don't mean anything,' they said, 'Fujimoto doesn't have anything to say about the West' they foolishly proclaimed,'&quot; another fan said.Meanwhile, other fans shared how it was no longer ignorable that Chainsaw Man was a political satire, as Tatsuki Fujimoto's message was quite clear. As for other fans, they expressed their excitement for when this moment would finally get animated as part of the anime in the future.Lastly, other fans used this opportunity to express how their theories about Chainsaw Man being a political satire were always right. The question is, how will the manga proceed from this and whether fans can expect more such messages to be added in the future.Related LinksOne Piece creator Eiichiro Oda inches closer to surpassing Harry Potter author JK RowlingWorld Trigger manga enters another hiatus, return date revealedYano-kun's Ordinary Days anime confirms October 2025 release and more with first PV and visual