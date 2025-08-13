Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 8 will be released on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. It will be first broadcast on AT-X, followed by other local TV networks in Japan. Soon after, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The previous episode saw Mashiro try to become mature by finding ways to enjoy black coffee. The anime later saw her find a lost girl named Fuu. While Nagumo and Mashiro teamed up to find her father, it was later revealed that Fuu was Mimasaka's daughter. The episode ended with Fuu helping Nagumo, Mashiro, and Mimasaka in capturing her idol, Phantom Thief Riverfake.

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 8 release date and time

Nagumo and Mimasaka as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)

According to the anime's official website, Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 8 will be released on August 19, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. However, given the anime's simulcast schedule and varying time zones, the episode will be released the next day in some regions.

The upcoming episode will be titled Nagumo’s Cyber Case File / The Phantom Thief’s Method / A Detective Assistant’s Day Off.

The eighth episode of the Detectives These Days Are Crazy! anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am Tuesday August 19 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Tuesday August 19

British Summer Time 3:30 pm Tuesday August 19 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Tuesday August 19 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Tuesday August 19 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Tuesday August 19 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Tuesday August 19 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Wednesday August 20

Where to watch Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 8?

Azuha as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 8 will first be aired on AT-X, followed by other local TV networks in Japan, such as KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, BS11, Mie TV, and Tokyo MX. It will later be available to stream on Hulu, Prime Video, Lemino, d Anime Store, U-Next, and other streaming platforms in Japan.

Globally, Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 8 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. In addition, the anime will be free to watch on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel.

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 7 recap

Phantom Thief Riverfake as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 7, titled Nagumo-san's Grown-up Allure / The Lost Child and Mashiro / The Great Detective vs. Phantom Thief, Riverfake, saw Nagumo get a drug from Azuha to make coffee taste good to her. However, this drug was also an aphrodisiac, causing her to feel attracted to Nagumo. Fortunately, the drug's side effect wore off quickly.

The anime later saw Mashiro bring a lost girl named Fuu to the Agency. While Nagumo agreed to help Mashiro locate Fuu's father, he later realized that Fuu was testing him. Soon after, it was revealed that Fuu was Mimasaka's daughter, who idolized Phantom Thief Riverfake.

Surpisingly, the series' next storyline saw Mimasaka employing Nagumo and Mashiro's help in capturing Phantom Thief Riverfake. While the police managed to safeguard the targetted painting, the thief was getting away. Just then, Fuu stopped the thief, citing that the phantom thief she admired can't be some nasty old man.

What to expect from Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 8?

Mashiro as seen in Detectives These Days Are Crazy! (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! episode 8, titled Nagumo’s Cyber Case File / The Phantom Thief’s Method / A Detective Assistant’s Day Off, will likely see Nagumo take over a cyber case file to solve.

The next segment will again focus on Fuu, as she targets Nagumo as her archnemesis, hoping to become the next big phantom theif. Lastly, the anime will see either Mashiro or Kazamaki have a day off from their duty as an assistant to a detective.

