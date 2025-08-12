Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 7 is slated to release on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, and other local TV networks in Japan. Later, the anime will be available to stream worldwide.

The anime's previous episode saw Ikumi set up a contest with Sakuta. As per her, the only way for her to recover from her puberty syndrome was for her to forget about Sakuta or Sakuta to remember what happened during middle school. After Sakuta learned about Ikumi's past from Tomobe and her ex-boyfriend, Sakuta went back to his home to check out his year book.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 7 release date and time

Ikumi Akagi as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

According to the anime's official website, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 7 will be released on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Given the anime's weekly simulcast schedule and varying time zones, the episode may be released on August 17 in certain areas.

The upcoming anime episode will be titled From Beyond Hilbert Space.

The seventh episode of the Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am Saturday August 16 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Saturday August 16 British Summer Time 3:30 pm Saturday August 16 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Saturday August 16 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Saturday August 16 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Saturday August 16 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Saturday August 16 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Sunday August 17

Where to watch Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 7?

Mai and Sakuta as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 7 will first be broadcast on BS11, Gunma TV, Tokyo MX, and Tochigi TV, followed by other local TV networks, such as ABC TV and AT-X.

Later, the anime will be available to stream on Hulu, d Anime Store, ABEMA, Prime Video, Lemino, U-NEXT, Disney+, and other streaming platforms in Japan.

International anime fans can stream Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 7 on Crunchyroll.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 6 recap

Ikumi Akagi as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 6, titled You and I Within the Realm of Memories, saw Ikumi set up a contest with Sakuta to see whether she could forget about him first or would he remember what happened in the middle school. According to Ikumi, those were the two conditions to help her recover from the poltegeist events.

The anime later revealed how Ikumi had seen a dream where she got caught by police for causing an injury on November 27, the day of their reunion. Hence, Sakuta and Mai visit Sakuta's parents to learn more about Ikumi. There, Sakuta gets his hands on his yearbook and gets clues about what he could do to help Ikumi.

What to expect from Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 7?

Ikumi Akagi as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 7, titled From Beyond Hilbert Space, will see Sakuta try and do what he could about Ikumi's dream. As per Ikumi's ex-boyfriend, Ikumi had seen a dream where in which she got caught by police for causing an accident on November 27.

The anime will later see Sakuta lure Ikumi to Minegahara High School and tell her about the many discomforts he had remembered about her. On the way home, in front of a railroad crossing, Ikumi will suddenly say goodbye to Sakuta.

