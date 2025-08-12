Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6 will be broadcast on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at 12 am JST. Fans from Japan can watch the anime on TV Tokyo. Meanwhile, international fans can stream the episode on Netflix and other streaming services. Fans must also note that the anime episode has already been released exclusively on Netflix Japan.
Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7 will be released on the aforementioned date on Netflix Japan. With Sakamoto having faced off against Slur at the Japanese Association of Assassins Kanto branch, the anime's next episode will see Sakamoto head to JCC to look for more clues on Slur.
Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6 release date and time
Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6 will first be broadcast on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at 12 am JST. Considering the anime's simulrelease schedule and the varying time zones, the upcoming episode would likely be released a day early in some regions.
The upcoming episode will be titled "Have a nice flight."
The sixth episode of Sakamoto Days part 2 anime will be released at the following times:
Where to watch Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6?
Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6 will first be broadcast on TV Tokyo, TV Setouchi, TV Aichi, TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting, TV Hokkaido, and TV Osaka, followed by other local TV networks in Japan, such as Animax, Sendai Broadcasting, AT-X, BS Teletext, and others.
The same episode will later be available to stream on Prime Video, Hulu, ABEMA, Disney+, d Anime Store, Rakuten TV, HULU, and others in Japan.
As for global anime fans, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6 will be available to stream on Netflix. The anime will also be available to watch online on HULU in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.
Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5 recap
Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5, titled Slice Slice Dance, saw Slur and Gaku infiltrate the Japanese Association of Assassins Kanto Branch and assassinate the members. Just as Takamura found Gaku and started fighting him, Slur reunited with his spy, Uda. Moments later, the anime saw Sakamoto, Shin, and Apart force their way into the HQ and face off against Slur and Uda.
This is when Sakamoto realized that Slur was his old classmate from JCC, Kei Uzuki. Soon after, just as Kei Uzuki mentioned Hana's name, Sakamoto mindlessly charged at him. Fortunately, Shin snapped him back to reality. The anime later saw Takamura and Gaku join them on the floor. While Takamura turned the tide of battle, Uda blew him away using a suicide bomb.
Soon after, Sakamoto was hospitalized and was visited by Nagumo and Hyo. While Sakamoto informed Nagumo and Hyo about Slur's true identity, Hyo asked Sakamoto to look into the old JCC databank.
What to expect from Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6?
Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6, titled Have a nice flight, will see Osaragi and Shishiba visit the Kanto branch of JAA to possibly check out the destruction and investigate what they can about Slur at the location. The anime will later focus on Slur, possibly revealing the next step to his grand plan.
Lastly, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6 will focus on Taro Sakamoto and his friends. After learning about the JCC databanks, Sakamoto and Shin are set to take a plane to the JCC transfer exam.
