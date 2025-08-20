Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7 will be broadcast on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at 12 am JST. Fans from Japan can watch the anime on TV Tokyo. Meanwhile, international fans can stream it on Netflix and other streaming services. Fans must also note that the anime episode has already been released exclusively on Netflix Japan.

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 8 will be released on the aforementioned date on Netflix Japan. With Sakamoto and Shin travelling to the JCC Transfer test, they were asked to partake in its first test conducted on the plane. During this, Sakamoto met Akira Akao, and Shin fought Mafuyu Seba.

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7 release date and time

Sakamoto and Akira as seen in Sakamoto Days anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7 will first be aired on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at 12 am JST. Considering the anime's weekly release schedule and the varying time zones, the upcoming episode will likely be released a day early in some regions.

The upcoming episode will be titled "Kanaguri."

The seventh episode of Sakamoto Days part 2 anime will be released at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8:00 am Monday August 25 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am Monday August 25

British Summer Time 4:00 pm Monday August 25 Central European Summer Time 5:00 pm Monday August 25 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Monday August 25 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Monday August 25 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Tuesday August 26 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Tuesday August 26

Where to watch Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7?

Mafuyu Seba and Shin as seen in Sakamoto Days anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7 will first air on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Setouchi, TV Aichi, TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting, and TV Hokkaido, followed by other local Japanese television networks, such as AT-X, Animax, Sendai Broadcasting, BS Teletext, and others.

The same anime episode will later be available to watch on Prime Video, Hulu, ABEMA, HULU, Disney+, d Anime Store, Rakuten TV, and others in Japan.

Internationally, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7 will be available to stream on Netflix. The anime will also be available to stream on HULU in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6 recap

Shin Asakura as seen in Sakamoto Days anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 6, titled Have a Nice Flight, saw Kei Uzuki, Gaku, and Kashima discuss Takamura's identity. They did not know his origin or relationship with the JAA and thought he was something like a ghost.

The anime later saw Sakamoto and Shin head for the JCC transfer test. As it was tough to enter the JCC, the easiest way to infiltrate it was to appear for their entrance test.

The first test was conducted in the plane, as aspiring assassins had to snatch a bullet engraved with "JCC" from the examiners. While Sakamoto met Akira Akao, Shin faced off against Mafuyu Seba.

What to expect from Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7?

Akira and Kanaguri as seen in Sakamoto Days anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 7, titled Kanaguri, will see Taro Sakamoto get to know Akira Akao more. While she had boarded the plane for the JCC Transfer test, it was very evident that she was not used to using weapons. Hence, fans can expect to learn more about her.

Meanwhile, the anime will also continue focusing on Shin's fight against Mafuyu Seba. While Mafuyu was a prodigy, Shin was able to evade his attacks by looking into the future. However, it is to be seen how long Shin will be able to use the ability. Additionally, the anime episode will also introduce fans to Kanaguri, an assassin also known for his directorial works.

