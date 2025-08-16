Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 8 will be released on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. The episode will first air on TV Asahi and other local Japanese TV networks before becoming available to stream worldwide.

Ad

The anime's previous episode saw a Yuki-onna called Yukime arrive at Domori to meet Nueno. She claimed to be his fiancée and wanted to take him back with her to the mountains. However, since she was a yokai, Nueno could not love her back. Fortunately, his students managed to convince Yukime to leave him.

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 8 release date and time

Akira Yamaguchi as seen in Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube (Image via Studio Kai)

According to the anime's official X account, Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 8 will be released on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. However, given the anime's simulcast release schedule and varying time zones worldwide, the episode could be released on August 21 in some regions.

Ad

Trending

The upcoming episode will be titled "Great Invention with Spirit World Communication Machine!"

Ad

The eighth episode of Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube anime will be released at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:45 am Wednesday August 20 Eastern Daylight Time 10:45 am Wednesday August 20

British Summer Time 3:45 pm Wednesday August 20 Central European Summer Time 4:45 pm Wednesday August 20 Indian Standard Time 8:15 pm Wednesday August 20 Philippine Standard Time 10:45 pm Wednesday August 20 Japanese Standard Time 11:45 pm Wednesday August 20 Australia Central Standard Time 12:10 am Thursday August 21

Ad

Where to watch Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 8?

Noriko and Shizuka as seen in Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube (Image via Studio Kai)

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 8 will first air on TV Asahi's "IMAnimation W" block and BS Asahi on Saturdays. Soon after, the episode will be available for streaming in Japan on Amazon Prime Video, U-Next, Hulu, Disney+, Netflix, Anime Times, ABEMA, and other platforms.

Ad

Internationally, Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 8 will be available to stream on Netflix, Aniverse, ANIME GENERATION, It's Anime YouTube Channel, Anime Onegai, and Chunghwa Telecom’s MOD and Hami Video.

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 7 recap

Yukime as seen in Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube (Image via Studio Kai)

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 7, titled The Offseason Yuki-Onna, saw Domori get hit with winter at the wrong time of the year. This was the work of a yuki-onna called Yukime, who had arrived in the town to meet Nueno. After he rescued her from an attacker five years ago, Yukime considered Nueno her fiancé and had arrived at Domori to take him back with her.

Ad

However, since Yukime was a yokai, Nueno could not reciprocate her feelings and tried to refuse her proposal. In response, Yukime attempted to take him away by force. That's when Nueno's students interrupted Yukime. While she could overpower them easily, their warm words melted her heart. Moved, Yukime decided to delay her mission until later.

What to expect from Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 8?

Akira Yamaguchi as seen in Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube (Image via Studio Kai)

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 8, titled Great Invention with Spirit World Communication Machine!, will focus on Akira Yamaguchi. While he always loved inventions, all of his recent inventions will begin to have a spirit. Amidst this, Akira will make an outrageous declaration that he plans to bring back the dead. As expected, Akira's classmates will be confused by his statement.

Ad

For his demonstration, Akira presents Shiro, a rabbit that seemingly died at his hands. While Shiro appears on the monitor, is it really the rabbit? Hence, having noticed something unusual, Meisuke Nueno will search for the truth.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More