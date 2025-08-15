  • home icon
Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 7 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Aug 15, 2025 14:30 GMT
Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 7 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more
Senku Ishigami as seen in the Dr. Stone: Science Future anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 7 will be released on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 10 pm JST. The anime episode will first be aired on Tokyo MX, followed by other local TV networks in Japan. The anime will later be available to stream worldwide.

The anime's previous episode saw Senku and team use the Medusa devices to create a stealth ship. Soon after, Senku and Dr. Xeno researched the devices to learn that they needed an intact diamond to operate the unused Medusa. The anime later saw the Corn City team acquire diamonds.

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 7 release date and time

Dr. Xeno as seen in the Dr. Stone: Science Future anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Dr. Xeno as seen in the Dr. Stone: Science Future anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

According to the anime's official website, Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 7 will be released on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 10 pm JST. However, considering the anime's simulcast schedule and different time zones, the anime episode may be released a day later in certain regions.

The upcoming episode is titled "Stone Sanctuary."

The seventh episode of Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time6:00 amThursdayAugust 21
Eastern Daylight Time9:00 amThursdayAugust 21
British Summer Time2:00 pmThursdayAugust 21
Central European Summer Time3:00 pmThursdayAugust 21
Indian Standard Time6:30 pmThursdayAugust 21
Philippine Standard Time9:00 pmThursdayAugust 21
Japanese Standard Time10:00 pmThursdayAugust 21
Australia Central Standard Time10:30 pmThursdayAugust 21
Where to watch Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 7?

Nikki and Joel as seen in the Dr. Stone: Science Future anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Nikki and Joel as seen in the Dr. Stone: Science Future anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 7 will first air on Tokyo MX, followed by other local TV networks in Japan, such as TV Aichi, Sun TV, BS11, and KBS Kyoto. The anime will later be available to stream on DMM TV, ABEMA, Netflix, Disney+, Anime Times, Amazon Prime Video, and others in Japan.

Internationally, Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 7 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. The anime episode will also be available to watch on Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel's premium membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra.

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 6 recap

Nikki as seen in the Dr. Stone: Science Future anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Nikki as seen in the Dr. Stone: Science Future anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 6, titled Diamond Heart, saw Senku and team realize that the Medusa devices had run out of battery. Hence, they decided to use the abundant devices for research. Amidst this, they also used the devices to create a stealth ship.

Soon after, Senku and Dr. Xeno started researching the devices. During the research, they learned that all they needed was an intact diamond to operate the unused Medusa. Hence, Senku asked the Corn City team to make a diamond. Surprisingly, after following Senku's instructions, the team succeeded in their venture.

What to expect from Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 7?

Corn City team as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Corn City team as seen in Dr. Stone: Science Future (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone: Science Future part 2 episode 7, titled Stone Sanctuary, will most likely see Senku Ishigami reveal to the Kingdom of Science how he aimed to procure the appropriate diamond. As seen in the previous episode, while the Corn City team acquired diamonds, they were merely crystals. Hence, Senku might inform them how they could get their hands on a larger diamond.

Additionally, the episode could focus on Stanley Snyder and his team, as they try to track Senku and the Kingdom of Science.

