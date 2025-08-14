New Saga episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

New Saga episode 8 will be released on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 2:15 am JST. The anime's eighth episode will first be broadcast on ABC, followed by other local TV networks in Japan. Soon after, the anime will be available to stream online locally and internationally.
The anime's previous episode saw Kyle Leonard and his party reach Karan. As the governor was sick, Miranda wished to appoint a new governor. Amidst this, Kyle met Alzard Vane, a friend of his mother. Just as Kyle accepted a lunch proposal from the Gargan Empire sorcerer, a demon killed Alzard.
New Saga episode 8 release date and time
According to the anime's official website, New Saga episode 8 will be released on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 2:15 am JST. However, considering the different simulcast release schedules and time zones worldwide, the anime episode might release on August 20 in certain regions.
The upcoming episode will be titled "Those Who Act Out of Sight."
The eighth episode of the New Saga anime will be released globally at the following times:
Where to watch New Saga episode 8?
New Saga episode 8 will first be aired on ABC, followed by other local TV networks in Japan, such as Tokyo MX, BS12, and AT-X. The anime will later be available to stream on Hulu, Prime Video, U-Next, Lemino, d Anime Store, ABEMA, and others in Japan.
As for international anime fans, New Saga episode 8 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.
New Saga episode 7 recap
New Saga episode 7, titled To the Blacksmith's Nation, saw Kyle and his party reach Karan. Just as they reached the city, the party met with Miranda and headed their way to meet the sick governor. Amidst this, Theron went his separate ways and rescued a boy named Goh.
As for Kyle, just as he reached the governor's residence, he met the Gargan Empire envoy. Amongst them, he met Alzard Vane, an old friend of his mother. As for the governor, as he was still sick, Miranda led Kyle and his party to Gazus, a prospective new governor.
While Gazus refused to become the new governor, the party reunited with Theron at the residence, as Goh was Gazus's son. During this, Kyle learned about Goh's work and promised to fund it, and about another sword similar to Sildonia. The anime later saw Kyle go for lunch with Alzard, only to find the sorcerer dead at the hands of a demon.
What to expect from New Saga episode 8?
New Saga episode 8, titled Those Who Act Out of Sight, will most likely see Kyle Leonard fight against the demon Yuriga. While Miranda and others most likely hadn't seen a demon till now, Kyle was very familiar with them from his previous timeline. Hence, he will likely attack her and possibly win the fight.
Additionally, the anime episode could also see Miranda and Kyle's party investigate Alzard's death to identify how Yuriga entered the mansion.
