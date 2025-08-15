Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 8 will be released on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. The anime's eighth episode will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, followed by other local TV networks in Japan. Soon after, the anime will be available to stream worldwide.

The anime's previous episode saw Niko Mikadono get recruited to Iwayama High by Hayato Tatsumi. While Niko believed it was a good opportunity, she wanted to stay with Miwa, Kazuki, and Yu. Hence, she rejected the proposal. Just as Tatsumi tried to convince her, Yu interrupted him, challenging him to a fight to see whether Niko stays at Saika or leaves for Iwayama.

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 8 release date and time

Yu Ayase as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A. Works)

According to the anime's official website, Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 8 will be released on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. However, due to the different simulcast schedules and time zones, the anime episode will likely release on August 20 in most countries.

The eighth episode of the Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8:30 am Wednesday August 20 Eastern Daylight Time 11:30 am Wednesday August 20

British Summer Time 4:30 pm Wednesday August 20 Central European Summer Time 5:30 pm Wednesday August 20 Indian Standard Time 9:00 pm Wednesday August 20 Philippine Standard Time 11:30 pm Wednesday August 20 Japanese Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday August 21 Australia Central Standard Time 1:00 am Thursday August 21

Where to watch Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 8?

Hayato Tatsumi as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A. Works)

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 8 will first air on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV, followed by other TV networks in Japan, such as Sanin Broadcasting, MBS, and AT-X.

The anime will later be available to watch online on Anime Times, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus, Netflix, Lemino, ABEMA, d Anime Store, U-Next, and others in Japan.

Internationally, Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 8 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 7 recap

Hayato Tatsumi and Niko Mikadono as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A. Works)

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 7, titled The True Reason Is..., saw Hayato Tatsumi, captain of the Iwayama High Karate team, arrive at Saika to recruit Niko Mikadono. As Niko knew the opportunity was great, she took a day to consider it. However, as she wanted to stay together with Miwa, Kazuki, and Yu, she rejected the proposal.

Just as Tatsumi tried to convince her, Yu stepped in and challenged him to a karate fight, with a proposal that would see Niko stay with the winner. Soon after, Niko started training Yu. During this, both Yu and Niko revealed the true reason behind their actions. The anime later revealed that Yu had added a special stipulation to the challenge, tilting the fight in his favor.

What to expect from Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 8?

Yu Ayase and Niko Mikadono as seen in Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze (Image via P.A. Works)

Dealing with Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze episode 8 will most likely focus on Yu Ayase's fight against Hayato Tatsumi. While Niko was indeed training him, given Yu's strength, there was no way he could defeat him. Amidst this, Yu could bring up a new stipulation to favor him in the challenge.

Given the remaining number of episodes in the season, there is a very likely chance that Niko's recruitment story might end with the upcoming anime episode.

