Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 8 is set to be released on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The anime episode will first air on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, and other local Japanese television networks. Later, the same episode will be available to stream worldwide.

The anime's previous episode saw Sakuta confront Ikumi Akagi. The Ikumi, who was running around becoming a hero of justice, was from another world. After he resolved the issue with her, Sakuta went to the school reunion, where he met Ikumi from his world. The anime later saw Ikumi come to Sakuta and Mai with a warning.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 8 release date and time

Sakuta Azusagawa as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

According to the anime's official website, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 8 is slated to be released on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Given the anime's weekly release schedule and varying time zones worldwide, the next episode may be released on August 24 in certain areas.

The upcoming anime episode will be titled Secrets and Promises.

The eighth episode of the Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus anime will be released at the following times internationally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:30 am Saturday August 23 Eastern Daylight Time 10:30 am Saturday August 23 British Summer Time 3:30 pm Saturday August 23 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Saturday August 23 Indian Standard Time 8:00 pm Saturday August 23 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Saturday August 23 Japanese Standard Time 11:30 pm Saturday August 23 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Sunday August 24

Where to watch Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 8?

Sara Himeji as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 8 will first be aired on Tochigi TV, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tokyo MX, followed by other local Japanese television networks, such as AT-X and ABC TV.

The same anime episode will be available to stream on Hulu, Disney+, d Anime Store, ABEMA, Prime Video, U-Next, Lemino, and other platforms in Japan.

Internationally, Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 8 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 7 recap

Ikumi Akagi as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 7, titled From Beyond Hilbert Space, saw Sakuta Azusagawa confront Ikumi Akagi. The Ikumi, who was acting as the hero of justice, was from another universe where Sakuta solved the problem surrounding her sister quickly, and Ikumi failed to get into college. As she hated her situation, she switched places with Ikumi from Sakuta's universe.

The anime later saw Ikumi go back to her original universe. While doing so, she asked Sakuta to go to the school reunion. Just as Sakuta reached the reunion, he placed his hand on Ikumi, bringing her back to his world. Ikumi tried to stand up for Sakuta, explaining how Puberty Syndrome was real. However, Sakuta no longer wanted an apology and diffused the situation by bragging about dating Mai Sakurajima.

The anime later saw Ikumi Akagi give Sakuta and Mai a warning from the Azusagawa from another world. They needed to find Touko Kirishima as Mai was in danger.

What to expect from Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 8?

Miniskirt Santa as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (Image via CloverWorks)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 8, titled Secrets and Promises, will see Sakuta Azusagawa try to contact Miniskirt Santa, the girl who called herself Touko Kirishima. However, it is not until a few days later that he receives a call from her, telling him that she could meet him on December 2, on Mai's birthday.

Given the situation, Sakuta is set to unwillingly cancel his birthday date with Mai and confront Touko Kirishima. Hence, fans can expect to see Touko explain her situation to Sakuta in the next episode. With that, fans will likely get to learn about a new Puberty Syndrome.

