Tougen Anki episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Tougen Anki episode 7 will be released on Friday, August 22, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. The anime's seventh episode will first be broadcast on Nippon TV, followed by other local Japanese TV networks. Soon after, the anime episode will be available to stream worldwide.

Ad

The anime's previous episode saw Shiki get forced to make a tough decision. He did not want to harm the undead but was forced to do it to protect Mei and others. Elsewhere, Tsubakiri and Yomogi trapped and injured Naito Mudano. Soon after, they headed to Oni Agency's Kanto branch and set their eyes on Shiki.

Tougen Anki episode 7 release date and time

Shiki Ichinose as seen in Tougen Anki anime (Image via Studio Hibari)

According to the anime's official website, Tougen Anki episode 7 will be released on Friday, August 22, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. However, due to the different simulcast schedules and varying time zones, the anime episode will be released on August 23 in certain regions.

Ad

Trending

The upcoming episode will be titled The Beauty is a Beast.

Ad

The seventh episode of the Tougen Anki anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:00 am Friday August 22 Eastern Daylight Time 10:00 am Friday August 22 British Summer Time 3:00 pm Friday August 22 Central European Summer Time 4:00 pm Friday August 22 Indian Standard Time 7:30 pm Friday August 22 Philippine Standard Time 10:00 pm Friday August 22 Japanese Standard Time 11:00 pm Friday August 22 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30 pm Friday August 22

Ad

Where to watch Tougen Anki episode 7?

Mei as seen in Tougen Anki anime (Image via Studio Hibari)

Tougen Anki episode 7 will first be broadcast on Nippon TV and its affiliates during the "Friday Anime Night" block. Soon after, the anime episode will be aired on BS NTV. The anime will later be available to stream on Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, d Anime Store, ABEMA, and other platforms in Japan.

Ad

As for international fans, REMOW has licensed the anime with several streaming platforms, such as Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Bandplay, Anime Onegai, Samsung TV Plus, Animation Digital Network, Anime Generation, and others.

Tougen Anki episode 6 recap

Naito Mudano as seen in Tougen Anki anime (Image via Studio Hibari)

Tougen Anki episode 6, titled Even The Loner Path Has Its Limits, saw Tsubakiri and Yomogi trap Naito Mudano and blast him and other Oni using an Ugly.

Ad

Elsewhere, after Tsubakiri attacked the Oni with the undead, Shiki was forced to make a tough decision. He equipped the gun Naito handed to him and started taking down the undead. Kyouya and Shiki soon joined the other Oni and took down the undead and transferred the patients to a safe place.

Shiki was deeply affected by the recent events, wondering to himself what he was doing. Later, when he heard Mei state that she was expecting such developments, Shiki snapped and declared that he would become a villain and eliminate Momotarou to turn the world into one where Mei could smile.

Ad

The anime later saw Tsubakiri and Yomogi infiltrate the Oni Agency Kanto branch. Amidst this, Tsubakiri revealed that he wanted to capture Shiki alive.

What to expect from Tougen Anki episode 7?

Yomogi Momokusa as seen in Tougen Anki anime (Image via Studio Hibari)

Tougen Anki episode 7, titled The Beauty is a Beast, will most likely see Tsubakiri Momomiya and Yomogi Momokusa attack Kyouya Oiranzaka and Jin Kougasaki. While Kyouya was from the Support Team, the following developments should allow fans to see him in action.

Ad

Additionally, the episode title could be referencing Yomogi Momokusa. Hence, the upcoming anime episode could also focus on the Momotarou's invincible ability.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More