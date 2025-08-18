Ruri Rocks episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ruri Rocks episode 8 will be released on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 9:30 pm JST. The anime episode will first air on Tokyo MX, followed by other local Japanese television networks. The anime episode will later be available to watch online locally and internationally.

The anime's previous episode focused on Shouko Seto. She has liked collecting rocks since her childhood. While her parents supported her hobby, they wished for her to focus on something else for a career. Amidst this, an outing with Ruri, Nagi, and Imari reinvigorated her interest in mineralogy.

Ruri Rocks episode 8 release date and time

Youko Imari as seen in Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)

According to the anime's official website, Ruri Rocks episode 8 will first air on August 24, 2025, at 9:30 pm JST. However, due to different release schedules worldwide and varying time zones, the anime episode may be released on August 25 in certain regions.

The upcoming episode will be titled The Golden Hour Elegy.

The eighth episode of the Ruri Rocks anime will be released at the following times internationally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 5:30 am Sunday August 24 Eastern Daylight Time 8:30 am Sunday August 24

British Summer Time 1:30 pm Sunday August 24 Central European Summer Time 2:30 pm Sunday August 24 Indian Standard Time 6 pm Sunday August 24 Philippine Standard Time 8:30 pm Sunday August 24 Japanese Standard Time 9:30 pm Sunday August 24 Australia Central Standard Time 10:00 pm Sunday August 24

Where to watch Ruri Rocks episode 8?

Ruri Tanigawa as seen in Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)

Ruri Rocks episode 8 will first air on Tokyo MX, followed by other local Japanese television networks, such as ABC TV, BS11, AT-X, and TV Aichi. The anime will later be available to watch online on Anime Times, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, ABEMA Premium, Lemino, d Anime Store, and more in Japan.

Ruri Rocks episode 8 will be available to watch online on Crunchyroll. Additionally, as Plus Media Networks Asia has licensed the series in Southeast Asia, the anime will also be available to watch on Aniplus Asia.

Ruri Rocks episode 7 recap

Shouko Seto as seen in the Ruri Rocks anime (Image via Studio Bind)

Ruri Rocks episode 7, Seaside Recycling Studio, revealed Shouko Seto's past. While she was very interested in collecting rocks, her friends thought she had an odd hobby. While her parents supported her hobby, they did not think she should follow it as a career and focus on something else. Ever since, Shouko tried to shut down her hobby, but could not stop herself from learning more about rocks.

That's when she ran into Ruri, having found a glass piece. As Ruri ventured into the beach with Nagi and Imari to look for old glass bottles, Shouko joined them and reinvigorated her interest in the field. By the end of the day, Shouko started admiring Imari and expressed her interest in the field. With that, the anime effectively set up the chance for a possible friendship between Ruri and Shouko.

What to expect from Ruri Rocks episode 8?

Nagi, Ruri, Shouko, and Imari as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bind)

Ruri Rocks episode 8, titled The Golden Hour Elegy, will most likely see Shouko Seto join Ruri Tanigawa at the Mineralogy Lab. This development will likely help Shouko learn more about rocks and make her foundation strong for a possible career in the field.

Additionally, the anime episode could see Shouko bring the golden rock she found in her childhood to Nagi and Imari. With that, the anime episode might focus on the team trying to either identify or look for more of the same rock.

