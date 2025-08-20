Spy x Family chapter 122: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

Spy x Family chapter 122 will be released on Monday, September 1, 2025, at 12 am JST. As the manga follows a biweekly schedule, its next chapter will be released in two weeks. The Spy x Family manga can be read on MANGA Plus and VIZ Media platforms.

Ad

The manga's previous chapter saw Yor Forger go out with Melinda Desmond. During the outing, Melinda revealed to Yor how she had visited Loid for a therapy session and asked her to deliver a notebook to him, detailing her anxiety-filled episodes. The notes from the book gave Loid new intel on Donovan Desmond.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga.

Spy x Family chapter 122 release date and time

Melinda Desmond, as seen in Spy x Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the official website of Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Spy x Family chapter 122 is slated to be released on Sunday, August 31, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Monday, September 1, 2025, at 12 am JST.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Spy x Family chapter 122 will be published at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8:00 am Sunday August 31 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am Sunday August 31 British Summer Time 4:00 pm Sunday August 31 Central European Summer Time

5:00 pm Sunday August 31 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Sunday August 31 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Sunday August 31 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Monday September 1

Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Monday September 1

Ad

Where to read Spy x Family chapter 122?

Yor Forger as seen in Spy x Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 122 will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump for free. Both platforms allow fans to read the first three and the latest three chapters for free. That said, if one wants to read the remaining chapters, they will have to purchase a premium subscription.

Ad

The only exception to this is the MANGA Plus application. The application allows fans to read all chapters for free. However, only the first three and the latest three chapters can be viewed as many times as fans want, while the rest are hidden behind a paywall after viewing once.

Spy x Family chapter 121 recap

Melinda Desmond, as seen in Spy x Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 121 saw Loid and Fiona discuss how Melinda had missed her appointment. Elsewhere, she was having a fun time out with Yor Forger. Just as they were going their separate ways, Yor handed Melinda a tea to help her sleep. Given how much Yor cared for her well-being, Melinda took Yor to her "reading group."

Ad

The "reading group" was actually an occult group that sought answers to their troubles from the "superiors." As Yor could not reveal that she was an assassin, she faked a problem. However, Melinda supported her through it.

Later, the manga saw Melinda hand Yor a notebook filled with her notes. Loid later read the notebook to learn that Professor Authen was a lead in his investigation on Donovan Desmond.

What to expect from Spy x Family chapter 122?

Ad

Authen and Barbara, as seen in Spy x Family manga (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 122 will most likely see Loid Forger try to investigate Professor Authen. As part of this, he may ask Fiona Frost to look up any information she can find on the professor and his career. Meanwhile, he may try to come up with excuses to speak with him.

Ad

Given the circumstances, there is also the chance that Anya will read her father's mind and decide to help him by asking Authen to teach her again.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More