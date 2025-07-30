America may have just made Yoru the most powerful Chainsaw Man character

Chainsaw Man may have just established Yoru as the most powerful character in the series, dethroning her sister, the Death Devil. Yoru received a huge upgrade when she remembered nuclear weapons because of America reinventing them, and proceeded to make short work of the Falling Devil. These two incidents are likely teasers to the power system being completely redefined.As it stands, the War Devil's arsenal of powers may have transcended what was thought possible for her. Not just feeding off the fear of war, but the spillover effects that persist for generations to come have given her the fuel needed to burst past her sister in terms of strength. If speculations hold true, then Yoru has become more than just the War Devil, and a force which may be unstoppable.Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.Chainsaw Man: Yoru may have just become the series' strongestTo begin with, Death was believed to be the strongest in Chainsaw Man. This is because of the nature of Death; it is an instinctive fear. All living things naturally fear their lives ending the moment they realise that it is a very real possibility.Now, with the events of chapter 210, that very belief and power structure may have seen Yoru overtake Death to rise to the top. With America reinventing nuclear weapons, Yoru visibly gained a massive power-up. Initially struggling against the Falling Devil, she brushed aside the Primal Fear with ease.Moreover, it is only a matter of time till the fear of nuclear weapons grows once more. Previously, the fear of nuclear conflict was great, given major events such as the fall of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Three Mile Island, Chernobyl, and more. Again, along with the fear of nuclear weapons, it is the dread of the aftermath.The effects of nuclear weapons/disaster can be felt years after the actual event occurs. Unlike Death, the fear of War and Nuclear Weapons is a learned one. So along these lines, the fear of Death can be less than War and/or Nuclear Weapons.In fact, individuals may fear Death less if it means that a nuclear conflict/disaster can be prevented. This sort of view would work to diminish the Death Devil's strength in comparison to Yoru's. So, in essence, she may even be bending the rules of her own powers.Yoru in Chainsaw Man (Image via Viz Media)As seen in Chainsaw Man, Yoru is able to turn things, including humans, into weapons that she feels a sense of control or ownership over. This was seen with Yuko Leg Sword, Left Tank Gauntlet, Right Gun Gauntlet, Flesh Hand Grenade, and more.Now, with the events of chapter 210, Yoru was seen turning the Falling Devil into clothes. Notably, she does not own the Falling Devil or have ties with her in that manner, and the clothes are not weapons (at least not yet). So, her power has grown from weaponizing things of perceived ownership to likely anything now.Put simply, through the demonstration involving the Falling Devil, her power has gone beyond what was initially established for her and possibly in Chainsaw Man as a whole. This upgrade comes from her simply remembering nuclear weapons, i.e., the return of nuclear weapons and the associated fear.Previously, due to Pochita erasing this Devil, those affected by nuclear conflict/disaster completely forgot about it. But with its return comes the recollection of all those events and effects. So, the fear that was once felt and then erased has come back.The fear generated from the horrible aftermath caused by nuclear weapons and the fear of death by these weapons is all jointly pouring into Yoru. Given the Devils' power system, Yoru is receiving a near-unimaginable boost.Makima (Image via MAPPA)Such a drastic change in the War Devil's abilities speaks of a deeper aspect: fear looks to be linked to memory and trauma, along with instinct. Death, as an ingrained fear, is constant and abstract. Contrastingly, the fear of nuclear weapons is lucid, has historical roots, and can seemingly skyrocket dramatically.Through Yoru’s sudden enhancement, mangaka Fujimoto may likely be gesturing to society’s collective trauma reviving comatose fears. This lens would essentially mirror how humanity lets slip and recalls its own terrors. Thus, Yoru's rise is more than an upgrade; it is a symbol of learned fears dwarfing even primal instincts.Furthermore, Yoru turning the Falling Devil into clothes may signal a great shift in the way Devil powers function overall. Till the latest chapter, perceived control is what Yoru's powers depended upon. However, her recent exploit completely redefines this.Considering that she is now able to turn whatever or whoever into anything she pleases, her path may coincide with her former sister, Makima. To put it simply, they are Devils whose strength transcends their domain, and Yoru may be an example of Devils evolving beyond their concept when feared on a global scale.So, as mentioned, Yoru may be bending the rules to her own power and is no longer bound to war itself, but also its lasting effects in dread, chaos, and even historical ends.Final thoughtsYoru (Image via Viz Media)The events of Chainsaw Man chapter 210 may have just redefined the very nature of Devils and their power constraints through Yoru. Death was once established as the strongest, being a universal and inherent fear. But the War Devil has now changed that, seemingly drawing power from the fear of war itself and its persisting effects.Chainsaw Man bringing back nuclear weapons rekindled a collective fear that was thought to be gone. Further, Yoru defeating the Falling Devil with unsettling ease showcases a boost in power that goes beyond previously established rules. Thus, it wouldn't be wrong to position Yoru as a symbol of how fear, when amplified by global trauma, can cause evolution beyond imaginable means.If power is shaped by fear, and fear is fluid, then Yoru stands as the strongest due to her becoming fear’s most versatile vessel.Related links:Chainsaw Man chapter 210 highlightsDenji might be in Limbo in Chainsaw Man chapter 210 (and his meeting with Death Devil proves it)After Jujutsu Kaisen and Kaiju no.8, should Chainsaw Man fans dread a rushed ending?