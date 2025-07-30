Chainsaw Man bringing back Nuclear weapons highlights a bigger problem about Pochita's powers

The Chainsaw Devil's capacity of complete erasure is called into question by the reappearance of nuclear weapons in Chainsaw Man, which America reinvented rather than recovered. This turn of events challenges the idea of omnipotence and reveals a more profound philosophical conundrum, the unavoidable human tendency toward destructive knowledge. Tatsuki Fujimoto reinterprets supernatural intervention as ultimately pointless by demonstrating that even wiped-out horrors can be resurrected through human will. As a result, the nuclear dilemma transcends its role as a story device and becomes a sombre meditation on our unrelenting quest for power and the difficulties of completely eradicating our darkest creations.Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.The illusion of absolute power in Chainsaw ManFundamentally, this discovery challenges the mythology around Pochita's powers, which has shaped a large portion of Chainsaw Man's world-building. The Chainsaw Devil's ability to obliterate ideas from the world has been shown as total throughout the series; once anything is eaten, it disappears from reality and all recollection of it. The Four Horsemen remember these erased concepts, but humanity supposedly remains blissfully ignorant. Nuclear weapons appeared to be the perfect example of this power in action, with their absence explaining the series' seemingly anachronistic modern world where such devastating weapons never existed.Also read: Chainsaw Man chapter 210 reveals how Nuclear Weapons were brought back (and it's not because of Denji)However, America's ability to recreate nuclear weapons exposes the inherent limitations of conceptual erasure when applied to human innovation. Unlike tangible things or even abstract ideas, knowledge is dispersed throughout human consciousness. The fundamental scientific ideas, atomic theory, nuclear physics, and the fundamental comprehension of matter and energy remain intact, despite Pochita's erasure of the specific devil and the immediate memory of nuclear weapons. It was not necessary for humans to precisely recall nuclear weapons; they only needed to keep expanding their knowledge of nature to eventually find the same deadly potential.The inevitability of human innovationSignificant queries concerning the nature of progress and human creativity are brought up by this development. Fujimoto seems to imply that some discoveries are not special historical accidents but rather are unavoidable byproducts of scientific progress. Nuclear weapons are more than just weapons; they are products of humankind's profound comprehension of atomic structure. The process of discovery that leads to them is not eliminated when the concept is erased. It's a depressing reflection on how harmful inventions frequently arise organically from advances in science, making them almost impossible to stop or eradicate. Beyond nuclear weapons, the ramifications call into doubt the efficacy of censorship and oppression in general.Also read: Pochita's existence might alter the prophecy in Chainsaw ManWhat stops other forgotten ideas from being rediscovered if America might reimagine nuclear weapons? This establishes a persistent danger that erodes the core of the Control Devil's schemes and implies that, despite her might, Pochita's strength is insufficient to address the core issues facing humanity. The fundamental aspect of human nature that motivates us to create and destroy can be treated by the Chainsaw Devil, but it cannot be cured. This discovery further deepens the series' examination of trauma and memory. If ideas may be rediscovered, erasure becomes, at most, a bandage rather than a cure.Also read: Does Chainsaw Man's latest twist prove Denji's death? The protagonist's fate, explainedIt suggests that humanity and its most evil creations have a more complex relationship than a simple presence or absence, existing in a gray area where knowledge persists despite suppressed memories.Final thoughtsUltimately, the nuclear weapons dilemma is a brilliant narrative device that emphasizes the boundaries of absolute power and makes a statement about humanity's unavoidable progress. Through demonstrating that erasing cannot totally bury negative knowledge, Fujimoto crafts a tale that acknowledges both the appeal of quick solutions and their eventual inadequacy. Pochita's potency is not diminished by the reappearance of nuclear weapons; rather, it places it in the larger perspective of human nature and shows that not all issues can be resolved by eradication. 