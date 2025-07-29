Death Devil's new nickname has Chainsaw Man fans calling her the "most unserious character"

Chainsaw Man chapter 210, titled Peace, was released on July 29, 2025, and revealed the actual mechanism involved behind the reemergence of nuclear weapons. Chapter 209 sparked theories about Denji somehow puking up the Nuclear Weapon Devil or Yoru getting the ownership of Denji's power due to Denji's submission. However, chapter 210 made it clear that nuclear weapons had been simply reinvented from scratch by the USA.Despite the richness of events, many fans have converged their discussion around the final panel. With the Death Devil naming herself as &quot;Lil D.,&quot; she gained the moniker of the &quot;most unserious character.&quot;Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Chainsaw Man series.Chainsaw Man: Death Devil continues to remain illusive amidst Yoru's spiritual awakeningChainsaw Man chapter 210 revealed the actual aftermath of the USA's nuclear assault against Russia, with Yoru apparently regaining all of her former strength. This resulted in the Falling Devil's rather swift and uneventful defeat.Although the episode mainly followed Yoru's sudden rise to power with the simultaneous revelation of the USA reinventing the entire concept of nuclear weapons, the final panel of the chapter ended with the Death Devil dubbing herself as &quot;Lil D.&quot;Albeit rather out of place compared to every single name within the series, fans have started mentioning how the Death Devil, the main antagonist of part 2, might just be the most unserious character ever introduced.Fan reaction to the chapterFew fans sought out the chapter's translations in different languages, hoping for a better explanation. Unfortunately, only similar outlandish names greeted fans, with each new name somehow ending up more bizarre than the last.Some fans mentioned how the Death Devil must be trying to still hide her identity in front of Denji to progress with her yet-to-be-revealed plan. A few other fans went on to mention how the new chapter, alongside the Death Devil's dialogue, simply confirms Yoshida's offhand comments about devils being unable to come up with names.&quot;she's still hiding her identity,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Yoshida was right devil suck at coming up with names😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭,&quot; another fan said.Given the overall odd nature of the chapter alongside its rather absurd tone set in the aftermath of a nuclear war, few fans mentioned how the abrupt tonal shift can only be executed by Tatsuki Fujimoto. A few more fans expressed their disbelief at the panel's actual authenticity, since the official dialogue closely resembles panel edits that are made following the official release of a chapter.&quot;Only Tatsuki Fujimoto can drop a huge bomb and end it like this,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;I THOUGHT IT WAS AN EDIT 💔🥀,&quot; one fan wrote.Chainsaw Man chapter 211 will be released on August 12, 2025, and will mainly focus on the interaction between Denji and the Death Devil, possibly marking the beginning of the fight between Chainsaw Man and the Death Devil. Since chapter 210 marked the first instance of Denji's interaction with the Death Devil, more characters from the protagonist's past may resurface, especially since most of them are dead.Related links-Betrothed to My Sister's Ex episode 5 release date and timeLord of Mysteries reveals English dub release date, cast, and moreScooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer episode 5 release date and time