You won't believe this, but Denji's major character flaw is pushing fans to drop Chainsaw Man

With the release of Chainsaw Man chapter 211, the manga saw Li'l D try to convince Denji that she was the Death Devil. With the news about America's Nuclear Weapons spreading worldwide, War Devil Yoru had become strong. Hence, to prevent Yoru from commencing a never-ending World War II, Li'l D wanted Denji to join her.

While Denji eventually agreed to trust Li'l D, the reason he chose to trust her wasn't because her argument was convincing but because of what she showed him while proving her point. Soon after the chapter was released, fan reactions poured in, expressing what they thought about Tatsuki Fujimoto's storytelling.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.

Denji chooses to trust Li'l D in Chainsaw Man chapter 211

Denji as seen in Chainsaw Man chapter 211 (Image via Shueisha)

With the fear of war rising worldwide after America's Nuclear Weapons attack on Soviet Cities, the War Devil Yoru had become stronger. As per Death Devil, Yoru was already killing Devil Hunters and forming a Devil Army. Next, she planned on turning Denji into a weapon and killing the Death Devil.

While Denji believed that Death Devil's death would make everyone happy, as per Li'l D, it would lead to a never-ending World War II. That's when Denji doubted Li'l D, and questioned if she was really the Death Devil. In response, Miri Sugo asked Li'l D to show Denji her belly to prove she was what she was claiming to be.

Li'l D as seen in Chainsaw Man chapter 211 (Image via Shueisha)

As a result, Li'l D raised her skirt, revealing her belly. But in doing so, she also happened to flash her innerwear to her. After Denji ogled them for a while, he agreed to trust the Death Devil.

While Tatsuki Fujimoto could have shown this development with a single page, he depicted it in four pages, which fans found questionable. Moreover, fans were sick of how Denji could still be swayed to make decisions based on such events. With that, several fans expressed that they were done with the series.

Fans' reaction to Chainsaw Man chapter 211

Denji as seen in Chainsaw Man chapter 211 (Image via Shueisha)

Some fans expressed that they would never continue the manga again. While they were okay with some fan service, it did not make sense to them how Denji was still motivated by such developments.

Another fan added that, for them, Chainsaw Man manga ended with part 1, and they have had zero interest in the second part.

"Never continuing this manga...," one fan said.

"Csm ended in part 1 for me, I've had zero interest in part 2," another fan added.

"Fujimoto crying rn brodie," another fan said.

"It's still good man..We just got this banger of a chapter last week," other fan said.

Meanwhile, another fan mocked the fans who were speaking against the series, saying that Tatsuki Fujimoto might be crying after reading that the specific fans did not like the recent developments. Lastly, other fans defended the series, stating that the recent chapters have been good, citing the developments in chapter 210.

