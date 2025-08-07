Fujimoto might pull a Fire Force type ending with Chainsaw Man (and it would be absolute cinema)

With Chainsaw Man's most recent developments, there is an unmissable buzz in the community regarding what will happen next. This is given Yoru's sudden and meteoric rise to power credit to the return of Nuclear Weapons and Denji meeting Death whilst seemingly in limbo. But moreso than the subsequent events, it is possible that creator Tatsuki Fujimoto pulls a Fire Force-like conclusion.

In simple words, the mangaka has showcased a knack for combining raw human emotion with pure chaos. So in this case, to close off Part 2, Asa and Denji may finally develop as characters and accept each other, finally getting the opportunity to close the gap between them. However, this could be in a setting where the world is thrust into disorder and the plot feeds into something else.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Chainsaw Man: Fujimoto opting for a Fire Force-esque ending would be pure cinema

Denji in Hybrid Form (Image via MAPPA)

To begin with, Chainsaw Man Part 2 hasn't failed to keep readers guessing for a majority of the story. There has been no particular moment where one could be sure of what happens next, which is one of the reasons why it is so engaging. Now coming to the point mentioned previously, Fujimoto opting for a Fire Force-esque ending would be pure cinema - Asa and Denji overlooking the reigning chaos.

Before delving in, it is worth referring to Fire Force's ending. Atsushi Ohkubo's manga concluded with Shinra merging with Sho, his brother and their mother, morphing into the god-like Shinra Bancho Man. He ends the great cataclysm and reshapes the world, a prequel to Soul Eater. A similar idea could be in the works for Chainsaw Man, the manga ending by setting the scene for Fire Punch.

It would be plausible given everything that has happened so far. Breaking it down, Makima from Part 1 manipulated Denji on all conceivable levels. But there is one thing she imparted to him - "It feels better when both people know each other". This was in relation to intimacy and connection. As is known, the goal of Denji's journey has always been a craving for connection, belonging and attachment.

Makima (Image via MAPPA)

This is what leads him to meet Asa in Chainsaw Man Part 2 - an awkward and broken girl grappling with the Devil in her. Separate, they are messy and incomplete, but together, they showcase genuine potential for something good. So by the end, them being intimate will be acceptance of each other. i.e., huge emotional payoff for their respective arcs.

Again, a scene like this would testify to what Fujimoto tends to lean towards - juxtaposing extremes, i.e., tender moments smashed against despair. Asa and Denji's togetherness in the face of an ending world would be tragic, romantic and deeply existential. It would be a case of Denji finally getting what he truly wants and Asa reconciling with herself and able to be who she really is.

Lastly, a conclusion like this would once more be what is up Fujimoto's alley, i.e, a recycling of themes. In other words, Chainsaw Man's world ending (due to Yoru, a Horseman showdown or whichever route is chosen) may be the start to Fire Punch. In truth, the themes would be similar, this manga ending in fire and collapse, whilst Fire Punch begins in a frozen post-apocalyptic world.

In Conclusion

Fox Devil and Aki (Image via MAPPA)

Given the trajectory the Chainsaw Man manga is on, it is possible that that creator Tatsuki Fujimoto may be choosing a Fire Force-style conclusion - a cinematic climax that links emotional catharsis with apocalyptic scale. The plot's recent events surrounding Yoru, Denji and the Death Devil tease an endgame laced with chaos.

The evolving Asa-Denji dynamic is central to this idea. Each of the characters is damaged, broken and craving connection. In this situation, they may finally receive it - emotion and intimacy amid ruin, a powerful thematic payoff. Such would fit in with Fujimoto’s storytelling style - juxtaposing tender human moments with existential despair.

Akin to how Fire Force's finale recreated its universe, Chainsaw Man could very well feed into Fujimoto's other series, Fire Punch. The transition would be one of an inferno into a frozen wasteland. All of this would tie into the mangaka's often used themes of emotional sensitivity, identity, and rebirth through destruction.

