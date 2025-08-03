Yoru might be planning a sinister future in Chainsaw Man, and Makima had predicted this back in part 1

Chainsaw Man's plot seems to have hit another boiling point with Yoru receiving a sudden upgrade. With the return of Nuclear Weapons, the true War Devil has emerged and she looks to be as powerful as ever. She marked her comeback by easily brushing aside a Primal Fear, the Falling Devil, an opponent against whom she was struggling against only in the previous chapter.As such, with Yoru now at an entirely new level of power, her plans henceforth can only be labelled chaotic, akin to her unpredictable nature. Moreover, it looks like what Asa Mitaka had mentioned about her &quot;planning something terrible for mankind&quot; could be kicking off at this instant. Intriguingly, whatever Yoru's plans are, Makima may have predicted them in Part I.Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.Chainsaw Man: Makima may have hinted at Yoru's dark plans for mankind in Part ITo begin with, Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto did not make a mistake when it came to Yoru remembering Nuclear Weapons. For one, she recalled nuclear weapons because it returned, thanks to America reinventing them from scratch. However, a key detail here references what Makima had mentioned in Part I which clarifies matters.As it stands, the orange-haired woman spoke of things that Pochita had erased, like the Sixth Sense of Humans, the Light of a Star that Broke Children's Minds and Four Possible Outcomes for Humans barring Death. She further states that these concepts ceases to exist, yet she recalled the Devils of these concepts fighting Pochita &quot;as clear as day&quot;.This implies that Yoru remembered the Nuclear Weapons Devil being eaten by Chainsaw Man. However, due to Erasure, she had forgotten about the concept of nuclear weapons themselves until now. Moving on, this would feed into what Yoru likely plans for humanity - Eternal War. In chapter 176, Yoru establishes her goal of defeating Pochita and in chapter 197, Asa speaks of a terrible fate for mankind.Concepts that Pochita erased (Image via Viz Media)Now this links back to what Makima had mentioned (chapter 84) about &quot;Four Possible Conclusions Other Than Death&quot;. The Aging Devil Arc showcased one of the possible four ends for humans, i.e., reaching the pinnacle of thought and becoming a Tree. So, it is possible that what Yoru has in store is directly connected to one of the other three possible fates.Logically, death means individuals become casualties, i.e., a loss of life would mean less fear and thus a weaker power source for War. But if the Death Devil were to be defeated and/or Erased, then human beings would effectively become immortal. As would be gauged, immortality would translate to endless pressure on the war and gradually there would be war and strife for resources, land, etc.In other words, Chainsaw Man's world may become even more chaotic and destructive, an infinite series of wars and battles, thereby fueling Yoru like never before. With power like that, even Denji/Pochita would stand little chance against her. Thus, it is possible that the Death Devil appearing to Denji is her extending a hand of alliance against the new enemy - Yoru.Final ThoughtsWar Devil Yoru (Image via Viz Media)Chainsaw Man has arrived at a vital turning point with Yoru regaining her memory of nuclear weapons. Through it, her status and power as the War Devil looks to have been restored. That is highlighted by her immediate dominance over the Falling Devil, the renewal in strength teasing her as more of a threat than ever.The idea that Makima foreshadowed Yoru’s plan in Part I - something linked to a fate other than death - makes the plot even more chilling. If immortality is one of these outcomes, it be the setup for endless war and chaos, aligning well with Yoru’s goal of never-ending strife. In a case like this, the endless mayhem would act as fuel for her whilst keeping the world destablized with no solution. Pochita, who once rid the world of such terrors, may now be compelled to ally with Death, who was once an enemy. All in all, the manga teases a dark trajectory - Yoru heralds humanity’s eternal suffering.Related links:Chainsaw Man chapter 211 release detailsChainsaw Man chapter 210 highlightsYoru manages a feat in Chainsaw Man chapter 210 that even Makima never could