I fear Nayuta may do a Nobara in Chainsaw Man part 2

Chainsaw Man part 2 has been unafraid when it comes to giving characters unceremonious demises. Creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has proved time and again that quite literally no one is safe in the chaotic Devil-infested world. But even so, the death of Nayuta came as a massive shock to readers, who were expecting her to be one of the few to survive till the end.However, it is also a fact that Fujimoto doesn't do anything without a good reason or a sense of irony/meaning. So in this case, it is very likely that Nayuta's death will impact the story in some way. The popular consensus is that she may do a Nobara and return at a decisive point. Put plainly, Nobara Kugisaki returned at a key moment in Jujutsu Kaisen to contribute the final battle's outcome.Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.Chainsaw Man part 2 may see Nayuta pull off a NobaraIt is already an established fact that many in the fandom do not believe that Nayuta is truly gone. Her death came at too sudden a moment and under quite odd circumstances. Her narrative importance and particularly her role in Denji's life seemed to be cut too suspiciously short for comfort. Thus, as many have begun to posit - Nayuta may do a Nobara in Chainsaw Man part 2.To elaborate, Nobara Kugisaki's status was shrouded in mystery in Jujutsu Kaisen following the Shibuya Incident. For a major portion of the story, her being alive or deceased was exactly established. Amidst massive speculation, Nobara returned in the final moments of the Shinjuku Showdown to land a decisive blow that allowed Team Jujutsu High to finally prevail over the Demon King Sukuna.Now bringing this same logic to Fujimoto's series, Nayuta is believed to be deceased, as her severed head on a plate indicated. That is what tipped Denji over the edge and Pochita was unleashed, eventually feeding into the Aging Devil Arc. But even despite this, many believe that Nayuta will return, just that it is a matter of when and not if.The Death Devil and Nayuta in Chainsaw Man part 2 (Image via Viz Media)If she does pull off a Nobara, the series would witness the new Control Devil make an emphatic return in the final phases of the manga. Just as Nobara did, Nayuta's actions then will prove to be decisive in a major showdown that is currently being set up. Then again, this optimism isn't misplaced and seems to have some backing behind it.For one, the Death Devil had urged her younger sister to join her to possibly prevent the Prophecy. She had also stated that she could make &quot;the starved&quot; her pawns and at the time, it was Yoru she was referring to. So, Death may be planning something and Nayuta could definitely be part of it. That seems to tie into the incident of Barem presenting Denji with Nayuta's severed head.It also aligned oddly well in Chainsaw Man part 2 - Death (posing as Fami) choosing the restaurant, Barem showing up, Nayuta's &quot;death&quot; and Death remaining calm and in truth, MIA during that whole fiasco. Furthermore, Nayuta's sudden demise leaves her character in a strange place - a little less clarity on the purpose of her return, but too many variables for her death to be confirmed.Plausible explanations include Nayuta returning as Death's pawn (like Fakesaw Man and Fami) or Death having staged her demise to prepare for her a major climactic event.Final ThoughtsNayuta (Image via Viz Media)Chainsaw Man part 2 remaining tight-lipped on Nayuta's true status is testament to creator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s knack for unpredictable storytelling. The girl’s apparent demise proved to be quite a jarring moment for almost all fans. Considering her narrative significance and emotional bond with Denji, many remain hopeful that her death was a device of distraction.se claims have been backed with citations of suspicious timing and unresolved plot threads. The idea of Nayuta “pulling a Nobara”, i.e., the case of Nobara Kugisaki making an awesome comeback in Jujutsu Kaisen, has managed to convince many that she is yet to play a crucial role in the story. Her return would undoubtedly have symbolic and strategic effects, potentially redefining the final arc.Fujimoto is no stranger to exploiting delayed payoffs and irony. Here, Nayuta’s sudden and cryptic end amid Death’s grand plans hint that there is more to it than what meets the eye.Related links:Chainsaw Man chapter 209 highlightsChainsaw Man part 2 proves why Yoru will always be more powerful than Makima9 greatest twists in Chainsaw Man part 2 that no one saw coming