This overarching theme in Chainsaw Man truly sums up the dynamic of Denji and other characters

Chainsaw Man does well in pushing the theme of "Ignorance is Bliss" through Denji and the other members of the cast. It is a theme seen throughout Part I and into Part II. To be more specific, Chainsaw Man serves as a cautionary tale against the idea of wilful ignorance. This is what led to characters like Denji, Kishibe, and Quanxi being misguided, and even in Makima's defeat.

In Part II, the same theme is carried over through Denji and then further emphasized by Asa Mitaka. The former refuses to acknowledge or even think about what happened in the past and how he was manipulated. On the other hand, Asa tries to pretend that she does not need anyone and is completely fine by herself. However, she is yet shown as a caring person who craves connection.

Chainsaw Man: The dynamic of the series cast is summed up through an overarching theme

Denji as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

As mentioned, quite a prevalent theme in Chainsaw Man is that "Ignorance is Bliss." It starts off at the very beginning of the story, when the protagonist, Denji, reflects on his own humanity. His human heart is replaced by Pochita's heart, thus making him what he is. But he also feels that he lost his humanity, something he quickly brushes off.

While this is shown as a bad thing, Aki's ability to mourn someone's death is supposed to cement his humanity. But then again, even he chooses ignorance over knowledge of his own demise. Back to Denji, Makima labels him, questioning his humanity as misdirection, and brushes it off, which is vital to her schemes. The same idea is perpetuated through Quanxi's character.

She advises both Kishibe and Denji to overlook troubling things, which helps them ignore her death and defeat Santa Claus, respectively. By the Gun Devil Arc, Denji accepts that "Ignorance is Bliss" and ignores the door in his dreams. But this soon flips with him, compelled to kill Aki (Gun Fiend) and watch Power die. Makima's manipulation and Denji's repression of all his trauma make Pochita emerge.

Kishibe as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

This is the end of the theme of "Ignorance is Bliss". Thus, Power sacrificing herself and saving Denji and Kishibe opening his eyes is them rejecting this theme. Denji's acknowledgment of his feelings for Makima, yet facing and ultimately defeating her, does the same. Makima never cares for Denji and refuses to accept that Denji, Power, or Pochita can function outside her expectations.

The same theme continues into Chainsaw Man Part II as well. It is seen through Denji and later Asa when the pair accept what life has laid out for them in order to achieve their dreams/goals. This is especially true during the Aging Devil Arc in the sequence where Pochita regurgitates certain Devils to remind Denji to keep moving. Yet, they hold on to ignorance and fail to accept knowledge.

Denji hates and blames himself for the fates of his father, Aki, Power, and Nayuta. He moves forward but never forgives himself or accepts that he was manipulated. He feels unworthy of happiness or family and runs from it all. Asa is similar; she pretends that she flies better solo by adopting a superiority complex. She tries to rationalize her unhappiness through intelligence.

But underneath, she is a deeply caring individual who craves acceptance and connection. Denji adds in here by convincing her to ignore her issues. She also misunderstands that everyone else is as unhappy as she is, and is just better at masking it.

All in all, Denji and Asa cannot be happy unless they accept themselves. Denji needs to embrace his humanity and the fact that he was heavily manipulated, while Asa needs to accept herself and actually address difficult thoughts.

Final thoughts

Asa Mitaka as seen in the anime (Image via Viz Media)

The theme of "Ignorance is Bliss" is portrayed impressively in both parts of Chainsaw Man. It is effectively used to address denial and emotional repression. Using Denji, the narrative underscores the temporary relief brought about by ignoring and refusing to process trauma/pain. However, doing that only leads to stunting one's emotional growth.

Again, wilful ignorance fuels tragedy, as seen in the cases of Quanxi, Kishibe, and Makima herself. In Part I, Denji’s arc peaks when he finally accepts his emotions towards Makima and defeats her. Subsequently, Part II sees Asa Mitaka face a similar internal tussle, masking her need for companionship and acceptance by adopting arrogance.

In each case, the heroes internalize their trauma, choosing to feel guilty, adopt rationality, and/or detach. However, for them to truly grow, they must embrace their painful truths and fully accept themselves. Chainsaw Man puts forth that freedom and emotional development only come with facing one's inner darkness.

