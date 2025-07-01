Chainsaw Man chapter 207: Asa tries to save Denji as Yoru unleashes her strongest attack against Falling

With the release of Chainsaw Man chapter 207, the manga saw Asa Mitaka trying to save Denji from "falling" upward toward the sky. Amidst this, War Devil Yoru shifted her focus to the Falling Devil and unleashed her strongest attack on the primal fear devil.

The manga's previous chapter saw Falling Devil trap Denji in her control. She not only filled his mind with negative thoughts but also used gravity manipulation on him to make him "fall" toward the sky. Amidst this, Asa Mitaka took a huge risk to get out of the rubble and catch hold of Denji.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.

Chainsaw Man chapter 207: Yoru uses Tank against Falling Devil

Denji as seen in Chainsaw Man chapter 207 (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 207, titled Budda Budda Budda Budda, opened with Asa Mitaka and Denji hanging in the sky, as the War Devil host tried to help Chainsaw Man get back to the ground. She asked Denji to think happy thoughts to get out of the Falling Devil's control. However, Denji did not think he deserved to be happy.

The worst thing that had ever happened to him, he ended up doing the same thing with other people. With that, he did not think that someone like him should be allowed to be happy. In response, Asa Mitaka told Denji that she wanted to make him happy for a long time and would take it upon herself to do that.

War Devil Yoru as seen in Chainsaw Man chapter 207 (Image via Shueisha)

When Denji asked Asa how she planned to do that, the War Devil host told him that while she did not know how, the two could think about it together. Just as Asa said this, Falling Devil resumed making her move by destroying the nearby buildings and having them levitate up into the sky.

Upon seeing this, Asa told Denji that they had to stop her. When Denji asked her why, Asa justified her statement by calling them "superheroes." Just as Denji was moved by those words, War Devil Yoru took back control over Asa's body and shared with him that none of her attacks had worked on Falling Devil till now. Hence, Yoru decided to use Tank against the primal fear devil.

Falling Devil as seen in Chainsaw Man chapter 207 (Image via Shueisha)

Right after, War Devil Yoru manifested her arm into a tank's artillery. She planned on using the Tank Devil's power and load the gun with every weapon that she had stockpiled up to that point. Right after, Yoru unleashed her strongest attack against Falling Devil.

Every "bullet" that the War Devil shot at the Primal Fear Devil manifested into different weapons and went through her. Unfortunately, while the "bullets" damaged the Falling Devil, she instantly regenerated. The manga chapter ended with a horde of different weapons all having landed at the same location. While Falling Devil could not be seen anywhere, it was to be presumed that she was stuck beneath all those weapons.

