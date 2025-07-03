Chainsaw Man just gave Asa-Denji fans the hope they needed

Chainsaw Man chapter 207 was a much-awaited release following the previous installment's cliffhanger. Denji was utterly defeated by the Falling Devil and had reverted back to his human form. But he wasn't alone this time, as Asa Mitaka jumped to his rescue, as he once did for her in a similar situation.

However, it is what she said while doing so that has the fandom gushing. Through the Fire Devil and Falling's psychological attack, the boy learned of the pain he caused. He saw that he had become the thing he was trying to run away from, and deemed himself unworthy of being happy. However, that wasn't to be. Asa herself professed that she had been dearly wanting to make him happy.

Chainsaw Man: Hope has finally arrived for Asa-Denji fans

The latest installment of Chainsaw Man witnessed Denji lose any hope of being happy. He had just seen the pain he unknowingly caused— the results of a decision taken long ago.

In essence, he had become the very thing he sought to avoid, and instead of being a Hero, he had become a source of pain. That realization brought tears to his eyes as he exclaimed his unworthiness to be happy.

But this wasn't to be as Asa Mitaka was holding his hand. She had risked herself—blasting through debris, jumping to his rescue— and wasn't going to let go. In fact, watching Denji break down like this brought forth something she had likely been meaning to say for a while— she expressed her desire to make Denji happy, and it was something she claimed to have wanted to do for a while.

Such a development excited fans to the highest degree. The pair had been experiencing trials and tribulations for a long time now, and in each instance, many were hoping for a revelation like this. Now this isn't to say that there was nothing between them until now, rather it was on shaky ground and moreso due to Asa and Yoru switching so abruptly. But chapter 207 may just set the record straight.

Fans gush as hope finally steps in for Asa-Denji devotees

Asa and Denji (Image via Viz Media)

A major development like this, especially at the beginning of Chainsaw Man chapter 207, was received warmly by fans. Many have been pushing the Asa-Denji agenda for a while now, and it looks like the sun is about to shine on them. They wasted no time in taking to social media to make this revelation viral and express their excitement on the matter.

"That's why she's the goat," a fan exclaimed."

"NEED THEM BOTH TO SURVIVE," a netizen prayed.

""but we can think about that TOGETHER" im about to bust into tears," an X user expressed.

"Asa has been waiting quite awhile to save Denji, also nice to see Asa be the one to say it, a confession of sorts towards Denji. I also love the call back to the initial Falling Devil fight with Asa getting to reaffirm Denji," a user wrote.

Asa and Denji (Image via Viz Media)

Fans expressed their delight over this step forward for Asa and Denji. The former risking herself by blasting through rubble to save Denji was in and of itself a subtle hint at their developing dynamic. Now, with Asa speaking out about her wanting to make Denji happy, it becomes a kind of confession that was long overdue.

By watching him break down and hearing what he had to say, it feels like Asa understands Denji better now. It is a step forward in their relationship, for she can likely read the boy more now, even if by a little bit. Again, as presented by many, they need to survive as well. Given Yoru's all-attack, the prospect of that does look promising now.

