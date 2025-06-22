Chainsaw Man can end with an obvious death, but Fujimoto will deliver it with a twist

The Chainsaw Man manga, written by Tatsuki Fujimoto, has some of the most complex and detailed storylines of any modern-day publication. From an extensive and unique cast to a plethora of well-thought-out concepts, Fujimoto has gained worldwide recognition for his work.

While fans of the series thoroughly enjoy the weekly publications, there is one recurring complaint regarding the narrative pattern. The issue in question is Fujimoto's habit of killing off key characters, which also brings in the possibility of the death of a major character in the near future, given the flow of the story.

Disclaimer: This article contains speculative theory and reflects the author's opinions. It may also contain potential spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

Denji's death in the Chainsaw Man series in the near future is highly possible

With the latest Chainsaw Man manga chapter 206 released on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, the chapter concluded with a panel showing Denji being flung into the air by the Falling Devil, with Asa trying to grab him. With the upcoming chapter 207, which fans are eagerly anticipating to see what happens to Denji, there is a strong chance that Fujimoto might be nearing his character's conclusion in the series.

As a recurrent theme in the manga, the mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto has shown a tendency to eliminate several key characters. Fan-favorite characters like Aki, Himeno, and even Power have been eliminated from the series without much necessary conviction to their demise, which has led to criticism from fans.

Denji, being the main protagonist of the series, may seem unlikely to be eliminated soon, but it is not completely out of the question. With one of the main themes about Denji's character being that he makes several bad choices that come back to bite him, a similar instance could be seen in the latest Chainsaw Man chapter.

As Asa repeatedly asked Denji to free her and not take on the Falling Devil by himself, Denji ignored the advice and charged ahead. While this may turn out to be nothing, knowing Fujimoto, he always has a twist up his sleeve. As he showed no reluctance in killing off the other major character in the series, it is a possibility that he might not show any restraint with Denji.

While this may sound far-fetched, another potential outcome could be expected. As seen earlier in the series once, during chapter 117 of the Chainsaw Man manga, Yoru attempted to use her War Devil powers on Denji—Denji Spiral Cord Sword—to turn him into one of her weapons. She was seen chasing after Denji as he was getting flung into the air.

There is the possibility that Denji might end up becoming Yoru's weapon and die in the process. When talking about possible outcomes for Denji's death, the Fiend theory can also come into play. If Denji dies in the upcoming chapters of the series, there is a possibility that Pochita might take over his body and turn him into a Chainsaw Fiend and continue living.

Final thoughts

Fujimoto is very unpredictable when it comes to character narratives in the series. While in some moments he builds up a character in a significant part of the plot, the next moment he kills off the character. While what happens to Denji is yet to be revealed as the series progresses, this article merely focuses on a few speculations about the narrative.

