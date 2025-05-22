I thought Nayuta's death was cruel, until I realized Chainsaw Man can make it even worse

Chainsaw Man has proved that it isn't afraid to draw the curtains on certain characters when necessary. Aside from the brutality of how this is done, the manga doesn't hesitate to kill off beloved characters. One such name who faced a terrible and cruel fate was Nayuta, the reincarnation of the Control Devil that Denji was tasked with caring for.

Ad

She was last seen during the Chainsaw Man Church Arc, when she managed to save Denji from an angry mob riled up by Barem Bridge. With the orange-haired teen safe, she turns her attention to the bloodthirsty mob that charges at her. Beyond that, her decapitated head was shown to Denji at the beginning of the Falling Devil Arc. But as it stands, the series can do something worse than death to Nayuta.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Chainsaw Man: Nayuta's demise has potential of being made even more

Nayuta and Denji (Image via Viz Media)

For starters, Nayuta's demise was quite unfortunate. In a short span of time, she established herself as a fan favorite. Moreover, her bond with Denji, while hilarious, was extremely heartwarming. It was something the boy didn't know he needed and was doing him good. However, as has happened previously, his happiness was cut short.

Ad

Nayuta was last seen at the tail end of the Chainsaw Man Church Arc defending Denji. The angry mob was charging at him, thanks to Barem riling them up. The situation worsened further when Denji was unable to fight back as they were a human, and he didn't generally harm his own kind. However, with a blend of adrenaline, chaos, desperation, anxiety, and fear, he pushed Nayuta away with his words.

Ad

After that, the chapter ended with her being jumped by the angry crowd. Later, in chapter 170, Barem brought out her decapitated head in an attempt to shatter Denji's spirit. That did happen, and Denji snapped, unleashing Pochita in his Hero of Hell form and causing havoc. However, looking back on Nayuta's demise now, it is possible that Chainsaw Man could have resigned her to an even worse fate.

Nayuta's decapitated head (Image via Viz Media)

Given the Death Devil's shocking reveal and her powers, the likelihood of Nayuta too being under her control cannot be ruled out. She could have taken the little under her control just like she did Fami and Fakesaw Man, i.e., by consuming her. After all, she is one of the enigmatic and mysterious characters, pulling strings from the shadows.

Ad

As for how it may have happened, reference can be made back to the mob scene in Chainsaw Man. Denji's words may have hurt Nayuta deeper than they came off. So, after saving Denji, she may have somehow escaped. But was caught by Death and subsequently enslaved. This can be backed by the fact that the new Control Devil is nowhere to be seen. In fact, nor is the new Blood Devil.

Ad

As creator Tatsuki Fujimoto knows, nothing is ever black and white. So, it could be that he may be saving Nayuta's return to coincide with the Blood Devil's second coming. It would be plausible, given their respective bonds with Denji and how important they grew to be in his life. But the twisted bit here may be Nayuta being under Death's control and against Denji, not with him.

In conclusion

Nayuta (Image via Viz Media)

Through Nayuta’s fate, Chainsaw Man reflects a brutal narrative style and a range of complex emotions. Her demise, or possible subjugation, highlights the story's main theme - happiness is a fleeting emotion. Introduced as a source of warmth, belonging, and growth for Denji, Nayuta’s sudden disappearance and apparent execution were beyond painful.

Ad

But then again, Fujimoto has never kept things straightforward. So Nayuta could actually return, as fans want, but not in the way they would like, i.e., as an enemy. Such an event would reopen wounds for Denji and inflict even more emotional trauma on his already damaged psyche. Truly dead or a piece of Death is holding on to, the manga succeeds in both devastating and fascinating ways.

Thus, Nayuta's demise was cruel, but the possibility of her suffering a worse fate being under Death's control cannot be ruled out.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More