Yoru's intentions with Denji likely aren't as sinister as Chainsaw Man fans think

In Chainsaw Man part 2, Yoru’s intentions toward Denji would lead one to speculate quite a bit, also serving the assumption that she has sinister motives. Being the War Devil, her main pursuit has always been one of power and triumph. This again would feed into the belief that she sees Denji as nothing but an impediment to achieve her goals.

Ad

However, if looked at closely, Yoru might not be harboring a malicious intent after all. This is exactly what a recent theory weaves into a plausible explanation, taking into account her changed attitude towards Denji. It is her nature that compels her to play up and attempt to take control of situations. However, due to her not knowing how to do so appropriately, they may come off as harmful.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Ad

Trending

Chainsaw Man: Yoru could be chasing a happy ending

Yoru (Image via Viz Media)

A recent theory surfacing in the Chainsaw Man fandom speculates that Yoru's intentions aren't as malicious as made out to be. Rather than ruin, she might be trying to help Asa get what she wants, while also preserving her own goals. However, her mode of operation looks to be flawed, which is why situations tend to take an odd turn.

Ad

In essence, the theory feels that Yoru confessing to liking Denji due to her and Asa's emotions being shared is probably a lie. Instead, Yoru has seemingly developed a soft spot for her host. Due to their sharing of feelings, she has seen Asa's trauma, and the lengths Asa has gone to maintain the deal she made with the War Devil. Hence, given this, Yoru might now acknowledge Asa.

She wants the girl to finally be happy and end up with Denji. However, there's more— Yoru is still War incarnate, and by nature, she cannot let things flow naturally— she must step in, win, and then hand it over. Now with no grudge against Pochita, she needs to come out as the victor. Yoru is of the opinion that she can have it both ways— defeat Chainsaw Man and unite Denji with Asa.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

During Pochita's rampage, Yoru voices to Asa her ability to now turn "Chainsaw Man" into a weapon, and segregate him from Denji. Looking back, this could have been hinting at a real plan she cooked up. At the time, Yoru likely deduced that the Chainsaw Man she was seeing then didn't resemble Denji— it was a version of the Chainsaw Devil that she could best and "own".

This would be totally separate from conceptualizing her defeating and subsequently "owning" Denji. But all that didn't happen smoothly, considering the events of the Aging Devil Saga, and her cooperation with Denji. Thus, to her, they now became the same, which is why she likely couldn't answer when she was asked whether or not she would weaponize Chainsaw Man.

Ad

Her expression then was one of reluctance to talk about this topic. In essence, she refuses to put up a wall between Denji and Asa, and she cannot gauge if this unwillingness is stopping her from conceptualizing Chainsaw Man, and by extension Denji, as something she owns. She now doubts her capability of it, possibly literally and/or emotionally.

Yoru (Image via Viz Media)

To simplify matters further, Yoru is probably confused and wants a way out of this situation, a path where she wins, and Asa and she gets what they want. This is where the Death Devil is added to the mix— Yoru's strongest urge to be the victor when the dust settles means that she wants to defeat Death with Chainsaw Man. Again, this wouldn't be a partnership, but a superior-subordinate dynamic.

Ad

She believes that this will somehow bring her satisfaction. Hence, this is likely why she insists on treating Denji the way she does, and promises physical intimacy if he defeats Death— Yoru is already weaponizing Denji.

Thus, every unhinged step Yoru has taken has been to forcibly seize a happy ending for Asa and herself. She is trying to do good, but her nature twists her modus operandi. Yoru wants Asa's happiness, but at the same time, cannot sacrifice anything about herself for it.

Ad

In Conclusion

Denji (Image via MAPPA)

Yoru’s actions look to be fueled by an intricate blend of personal ambition and newfound attachment. Her War Devil nature compels her to chase triumph, while her bond with Asa is seemingly shifting her motivations. Rather than malice, Yoru's actions are an attempt, albeit unsound and forceful, to ensure a happy ending for Asa, while preserving her own sense of dominance.

Ad

She initially believed that she could separate Denji from Chainsaw Man, but that crumbled as she grew closer to him. Now, her struggle has become both internal and external, grappling with whether or not she can truly “own” him, without wounding Asa.

Again, her goal to defeat her sister (Death Devil) reinforces her need to win whatever the cost.

Ultimately, Yoru’s greatest conflict lies in her inability to compromise— she wants Asa to be happy, but it has to be only on her terms, which makes her efforts inherently self-defeating.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback