Chainsaw Man part 2 proves why Yoru will always be more powerful than Makima

Chainsaw Man introduced one of animanga's scariest villains through Makima in part 1 of the series. Beneath the kind and gentle facade she put on, the orange-haired woman was a cold, calculating, and manipulative individual. Being the Control Devil and one of the Four Horsemen, she was immensely powerful as well, her abilities on display towards the end of the Control Devil Arc.

Ad

Part 2 introduced War Devil Yoru, another troublesome entity who contributed significantly to the chaos of the second part. Counterpart to Asa Mitaka, she was weakened by Chainsaw Man and vowed vengeance on him, but gradually developed a soft spot for Denji. Now, 209 chapters later, the manga has proved her to be more powerful than her Horseman sister and given her an upgrade.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Yoru has been established as stronger than Makima and Chainsaw Man part 2 proves it

Makima vs the Darkness Devil (Image via Viz Media)

As mentioned, Chainsaw Man part 2 may have just proved that Yoru was the stronger one between herself and Makima. This came after Yoru, like Makima, faced a Primal Fear and came out on top (so far). Starting with Makima, the former Control Devil had a run-in with the Darkness Devil during the International Assassins Arc when her squad was summoned to Hell by the Hell Devil.

Ad

Trending

The Primal Fear decimated the efforts of the squad members and assassins alike. But Princi's summoning of Makima to Hell made for an unexpectedly intriguing encounter. However, it didn't turn out as many had envisioned. Simply put, the Darkness Devil proved to be superior to Makima. The latter did manage to deal some damage, but she had her arm crushed and pierced with a large black blade.

Tolka being offered to the Hell Devil to send everyone back to Earth was Makima's saving grace. Otherwise, her survival chances seemed slim. In contrast, Yoru's recent bout with the Falling Devil in Chainsaw Man ended differently. Initially, she and Denji were pushed on the backfoot, as even a powerful attack from Yoru's Tank was reflected back at the protagonist duo.

Ad

Yoru vs the Falling Devil (Image via Viz Media)

However, as seen in chapter 208, something may have been triggered by Asa/Yoru getting stabbed in the head. Taking Falling by surprise, Yoru vehemently fought back as if on instinct, absolutely decimating the Primal Fear with each attack. Her final attack blew away Falling's torso, leaving only a pair of legs standing as she began to remember "nuclear weapons".

Ad

These two situations further the argument that Yoru has been showcased as stronger than her sister. It does seem plausible, especially with the reintroduction of nuclear weaponry - people would and do fear war more than control, moreso if the topic came to nuclear war. The pure destruction, loss, horror, and chaos it would cause is a strong fear stimulant, thus boosting Yoru's powers.

It can be argued that Makima wasn't fighting at full potential, as she was only trying to buy time to escape. But that doesn't fully seem to be the case, given her character, and even if she were at full power, the Darkness Devil still had home advantage. All in all, a fully-powered Yoru may be finally emerging, though it will be interesting to see how she "remembered" and whether or not Death will appear.

Ad

Final thoughts

Yoru (Image via Viz Media)

Chainsaw Man's compelling lore continues to deepen, now considering the ever-changing power dynamics among its most formidable characters. Makima, the Control Devil from Part 1, was shown to be a cold, manipulative force. Her encounter with a Primal Devil like Darkness was a surprising sight, and the bout ended with the latter overwhelming her.

Ad

Contrastingly, her sister, War Devil Yoru, recently displayed immense power in Part 2 when she clashed with the Falling Devil, another Primal Fear. Not only did she survive, but Yoru ruthlessly countered and battered the Primal Devil. Her remembering nuclear warfare is a symbol of mankind's great fear of war. Such a development both boosts her strength and her relevance henceforth.

Whether at full power or not, Yoru’s instinctual resurgence and subsequent domination hint at her strength having grown beyond her sister's. That even contributes to shifting the power balance among the Horseman sisters, positioning Yoru as not one to be taken lightly.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More