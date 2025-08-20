7 movies to watch if you loved Netflix’s Fixed

The Netflix animated film Fixed recounts Bull's story, an extremely loyal dog whose life changes due to a vet appointment that threatens to 'fix' him for good. Upon his impending transformation, Bull and his new group of dog friends get together for one last wild and crazy night. The fast-paced comedy of errors and mishaps that ensue carry the narrative about friendship and coping with unexpected news.

The characters in Fixed are voiced by Adam Devine, Idris Elba, Kathryn Hahn, and Fred Armisen, among others, giving life to a colorful animated troupe. Fans online are appreciating the bold visuals and the engaging storyline that kept them engaged throughout the film's 1 hour and 25 minutes runtime. Fixed puts a twist on the traditional pet adventure and tells a story about friendship and coming to terms with change.

Hell And Back, The Nine Lives of Fritz The Cat, and 5 other movies like Fixed

1) Sausage Party (Stream on Tubi)

Still from Sausage Party (Image via Sony Pictures)

This animated comedy takes place in the world of supermarket groceries. The story centers on Frank the sausage and his friends and their beleaguered attempt to unravel the curiosity-laden question of what the products go through after leaving the store.

The cast of Sausage Party includes Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, and Jonah Hill, who contribute to those kooky dialogues that make the film stand out on its own. Fans of the film found it to be vibrant and energetic, full of wordplay, food puns, and pop-culture humor.

2) America: The Motion Picture (Stream on Netflix)

Still from America: The Motion Picture (Image via Netflix)

This is an animated action-comedy with a raunchy take on the founding of the United States with stark irreverence and exaggeration. The storyline essentially follows George Washington and a cast of historical figures, including a chainsaw-carrying Abraham Lincoln, as they unite against Benedict Arnold and the British using a torrent of real and absurd events.

Channing Tatum voices Washington, with Jason Mantzoukas, Olivia Munn, and Simon Pegg providing voices for the other key characters. The bold animation employs tons of pop culture references, which makes for a punchy and stylized experience.

Animated film lovers yearning for something like Fixed will find that America: The Motion Picture provides another tale where camaraderie, leadership, and unconventional team-building are given the Rated-R treatment.

3) Heavy Metal (Streaming on Prime Video)

Still from Heavy Metal 1981 (Image via Columbia)

Heavy Metal mixes sci-fi and fantasy into an animated anthology movie that draws inspiration from the famous magazine of the same name. The film stretches through various potential themes, ranging from space adventures and alien encounters to dystopias and heroic quests. The different segments are glued together by one narrative involving a mysterious glowing green orb known as Loc-Nar, an orb that drives and influences events.

Voice talents like John Candy, Eugene Levy, and Harold Ramis were hired to voice the characters, which lends the film its somewhat varying tone from one segment to another. The animation combines traditional hand-drawn animation with a mixture of dark and bright colors and moods corresponding to the feel of each story.

Heavy Metal came into being to deliver shock value in terms of content and style, thus giving viewers an experience unlike that of a typical animated movie. It can be a go-to pick for those looking for another form of fantasy-sci-fi storytelling akin to Fixed.

4) Hell And Back (N.A)

Still from Hell and Back (Image via Freestyle Releasing)

Hell and Back (2015) is an adult animated comedy about three friends, Nick, Bobby, and Mel, who unintentionally find themselves on a crazy ride, a premise quite similar to Fixed, but this time it's set in the underworld. The story starts when Nick disappears, and the other two set out to rescue him from Hell. On their journey, they meet different supernatural creatures and experience challenges that are a combination of horror and humor.

The voice talent includes Bob Odenkirk, Mila Kunis, and Bruce Willis, among several others, as they bring their unique voices to the vibrant characters. The animation design takes on a bold, irreverent aesthetic, which is in keeping with the mature subject matter and comedic tone of the film.

Hell and Back is an adventure-fantasy-adult comedy that has a quick-paced narrative with dark humor and action mixed in. It is part of the genre of animated movies that discuss friendship and surprise travels, similar to what can be seen in Fixed.

5) A Scanner Darkly (Stream on Roku)

Still from A Scanner Darkly (Image via Warner Bros.)

A Scanner Darkly is a 2006 American animated science fiction film adapted from the novel by Philip K. Dick. In this story, Bob Arctor, an undercover agent, infiltrates a group of drug users in a near-future dystopia, using surveillance techniques that erode his own existence.

The film is rotoscoped, with live performances made to merge into hand-drawn effects to lend a surreal, dreamlike quality to the ambience. Keanu Reeves, RDJ, Woody Harrelson, and Winona Ryder gave their voices and performances for characters caught in a trap of deceit and paranoia.

Themes include identity, surveillance, and substance abuse, set against societal control and personal disintegration. With an idiosyncratic visual style and a challenging story, A Scanner Darkly turns animation into something new. There are thematic parallels with Fixed in addressing distorted realities and external forces acting on individuals.

6) Anomalisa (Streaming on Prime Video)

Still from Anomalisa (Image via Paramount)

Created in 2015, Anomalisa is a stop-motion film dealing with the theme of loneliness and human connection. A customer service expert, Michael Stone, finds that everyone around him is nearly identical until he meets this one stranger, Lisa, who is unlike any other in his worldview.

Puppetry and a stark palette are combined to capture the emotional isolation of the protagonist. The voices of David Thewlis as Michael and Jennifer Jason Leigh as Lisa bring life to nuanced characters that add to the introspective atmosphere of the movie. Exploring complex psychological concepts, Anomalisa addresses private struggles through quiet, understated storytelling.

With its animation style and mature themes, it moves away from traditional animated fare, standing as an example of how animation can tackle adult themes with depth and sensitivity. Anomalisa finds itself highly recommended by film fans for anyone seeking a different experience in animated films with thoughtful, character-driven stories like Fixed.

7) Nine Lives Of Fritz The Cat (Streaming on Prime Video)

Still from Nine Lives of Fritz The Cat (Image via Amazon MGM)

Nine Lives of Fritz the Cat is an animated movie released in 1974, and a follow-up to Fritz the Cat. The movie traces the life of the anthropomorphic cat, Fritz, as he travels through numerous situations, depicting various things about life and society.

Each part has a different story, ranging from identity, freedom, to what awaits us in society. The animation style is gritty, typical of the original work, combining satirical humor with provocative subject matter.

Nine Lives of Fritz the Cat belongs to the category of adult animation, characterized by satire and social commentary, and presents a distinct approach from that of family-oriented animated motion pictures. It is another instance of animated narrative addressing mature matters, as shared by the variety of narratives in Fixed.

Fixed is currently streaming on Netflix.

