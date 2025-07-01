"People have speculated for years": Olivia Munn breaks silence on Aaron Rodgers' family rift

Actress Olivia Munn appeared on the latest episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard on June 30, 2025. She spoke about her rift with former beau, Aaron Rodgers, amid his host of family issues. The two reportedly started dating after bumping into each other at the ACM Awards in 2014. They announced their breakup three years later in 2017.

Ad

As she spoke to Shepard, Munn opened up about her relationship with the quarterback, adding that she was allegedly criticized for his on-field problems. She said that when she was with him, "he had three hail marys" and two NFC championships. While he had no wins, he "made it into the NFC championship," which, according to Munn, was "very hard."

"No one would want to talk about that. I didn’t get credit for any of the wins," she added.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The actress also spoke about Rodgers' family narrative during her time with him. She allegedly distanced herself from his family troubles, claiming that it had "nothing to do" with her.

"There’s this whole big narrative that stayed with me for so many years, but there was just this dynamic in the family that had nothing to do with me. It became this whole big thing, and people were like, ‘I can’t believe her, she’s keeping this family apart'," she remarked.

Ad

However, Olivia Munn refrained from sharing the actual cause of the rift in Rodgers' family, stating that it wasn't for her to share with the world.

"People have speculated for many years what was the rift, and I know, but I’m not saying because it’s not my story to tell," she added.

It is worth noting that during a 2016 appearance on The Bachelorette, Aaron's brother Jordan revealed that the former had been estranged from his family for a long time. Aaron's father, Ed, confirmed the same in an interview with The New York Times.

Ad

Aaron Rodgers, meanwhile, provided a clean chit to Olivia Munn in his book, Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers. He explained that his family estrangement had no connection with his relationship with Munn. Alluding to the same in the recent discussion, Munn said:

"Thank God somebody had read it and said, ‘Oh, wait! Aaron speaks.' You’ve been asking for the longest time. This is the constant conversation. The man himself is saying it. They don’t want that answer."

Ad

She concluded, saying that she was "really grateful" to Aaron for what he wrote. The Violet actress said that while people didn't want to "take hold of that statement," it made her "feel good that it was said."

Read More: Olivia Munn reveals her necklace and earrings with 82 diamonds had their own security for Vogue World: Paris

"She must really love him": Netizens react to Olivia Munn staging interventions for John Mulaney during her pregnancy

Ad

Olivia Munn once revealed that she made Aaron Rodgers call his estranged parents

NCAA Basketball Tournament - West Regional - Oklahoma v Oregon - Source: Getty

Olivia Munn spoke candidly about Aaron Rodgers' family complexities during a 2018 appearance on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM radio show. She revealed that her efforts implored the quarterback to call his estranged parents after a long time.

Ad

“I was friendly with Jordan, and I met the parents only a couple of times. Before he and I started dating, he hadn’t spoken to the parents and one brother for like eight months before we started dating,” she said.

Recalling her last day of filming The Newsroom, Olivia Munn said that she spent most of her time trying to convince Aaron to call his parents. It ultimately worked, and the football veteran temporarily fixed his relationship with his parents.

Ad

She said that he had a "really nice conversation" with his parents, who then started "coming out" when she was in Green Bay in 2014. Munn added that she believes it is "really important to try to mend things in a family," noting that it was something she encouraged.

Munn also alluded to Aaron's dynamics with his family, hinting that the latter tries to take advantage of his success.

“At the end of the day, I do believe that family, and fame and success, can be really complicated if their dreams are connected to your success," she remarked.

Ad

The actress continued

“Their work has a direct connection to what he does. At the end of the day, there are a lot of complications. I don’t think either side of the road is clean, but I do think it’s not okay when you try to stand on someone’s shoulders and then throw dirt in their face, which is what I think they did with him.”

Ad

Olivia Munn is currently married to John Mulaney and shares two kids with him.

Read More: What did Olivia Munn say about Ms. Rachel? John Mulaney reveals receiving violent threats over comments controversy

Jillian Michaels points to Angelina Jolie and Olivia Munn as part of troubling cancer trend on Joe Rogan podcast

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajarsi Chakraborty Rajarsi is a content specialist at Sportskeeda with a special focus on European football and Pop Culture. An undergraduate degree holder in Physics, he has work experience of over 2 years and has previously worked at Epic Media Labs for 18 months. A stickler for accuracy, he believes in cross-checking information only from trusted websites like Sofascore and Transfermarkt.



A Barcelona supporter, Rajarsi's tryst with the beautiful game began after watching Argentina's 2010 FIFA World Cup opening tie against Nigeria. He has been an ardent fan of Lionel Messi since then and him lifting the trophy in 2022 is his all-time favorite FIFA World Cup moment.



Rajarsi, who played football at college level and chess at district level in his childhood, considers Messi as his favorite footballer and Pep Guardiola as his favorite manager. He feels Guardiola's decision to play the left-footed Argentine in a false nine role at Barcelona is one of the most iconic tactical decisions in history.



Despite believing that no two players can emulate Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's respective careers, he feels Lamine Yamal and Arda Guler could replicate the two legends' rivalry. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows Major League Soccer (MLS), Brazilian Serie A, and Argentine Primera Division. He likes to read books, write fiction, and play chess in his spare time. Know More