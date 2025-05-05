Jillian Michaels points to Angelina Jolie and Olivia Munn as part of troubling cancer trend on Joe Rogan podcast

Joe Rogan recently had television personality and fitness expert Jillian Michaels on his hit podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. Michaels is famous for being one of the coaches in the long-running reality TV show, The Biggest Loser.

One of the things that Rogan and Michaels talked about is the trend of cancer cases among famous people today. One of the examples that came up is famous rapper and internet personality Bhad Bhabie, who has been reported to have undergone cosmetic surgery while suffering from a type of blood cancer.

Michaels said (30:56):

"My mom is 76. None of the public figures in her generation got cancer. You didn't see Susan Sarandon or Sigourney Weaver or Meryl Streep - none of them got cancer. But in my generation, like Maria Menounos, Christina Applegate. Something's going on with Angelina Jolie. Kate Middleton. In my generation, the canary is dead in the coal mine. It's not even a question of the negative impact."

She continued:

"If we're not looking at statistics. If we're just looking from an observational perspective, it's in the news every single day. Someone's dealing with cancer. Olivia Munn. Now, you're seeing 20-year-olds deal with this and I was able to point to that to my daughter and say, 'This is the sh*t that I am talking about."

Listen to the conversation here:

When Joe Rogan raised concerns over rising cancer cases amongst children in the US

This topic was brought up in a previous JRE episode featuring Joe Rogan's fellow comedian and political commentator Dave Smith. The two spoke about the alarming rate of cancer cases in the US. One of the more concerning statistics was the number of cancer types found for the first time in history in children.

Rogan said:

"Did you see that physician who was on the other day that was talking about all the cancer rises? It's very very interesting...They're seeing pancreatic cancer in kids. Little kids. Which is just unheard of. He was saying that in all of his career, he had never seen pancreatic cancer in a child before. And now now they're seeing it."

It could be America's generational problem of unhealthy eating habits, toxic lifestyles, or increasing environmental pollution. It's been studied that smoking cigarettes is the leading cause of pancreatic cancer. So, for children to start developing it today poses a serious problem for health professionals and institutions.

Listen to Joe Rogan and Dave Smith talk about it here (12:21):

