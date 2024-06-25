Olivia Munn reveals her necklace and earrings with 82 diamonds had their own security for Vogue World: Paris

Actress Olivia Munn attended Vogue World: Paris with her boyfriend, John Mulaney, with whom she shares a son, Malcolm Hiệp. Olivia Munn took to Instagram on June 24, 2024, to share a video featuring her necklace from the event.

In the video, she first focused on her necklace and then the bodyguard for the necklace standing behind her, throwing up a peace sign.

"My necklace had a plus one for Vogue World. Thank you for the jewels and the bodyguard @buchererfinejewelry," the caption of the post read.

Trending

Olivia was dressed in a black column dress with sequins on the neckline and opted for a sleek yet simple hairstyle. Her get-up also included a platinum necklace with 72 pear-cut diamonds, totaling more than 40 carats, and earrings with 10 pear-cut diamonds, which were more than 10 carats. for earrings from. These stand-out pieces were from Bucherer Fine Jewellery.

Olivia Munn's post on having a bodyguard for her jewelry went viral online and a netizen asked in the comments section if the security guard was actually for the necklace.

"Yes, the security is for the necklace, not for me."

She added:

"And the earrings! The combo price of earrings and necklace were 🥵"

Munn was accompanied by Mulaney, who wore a brown Hermes suit with a black button-up shirt and tie. He completed the look with elegant Oxford shoes.

Olivia Munn's breast cancer diagnosis

The Vogue World: Paris event was one of the first events the actress attended since she revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in March.

In an Instagram carousel post, Olivia Munn was seen lying down on a hospital bed with a slight smile on her face. Some videos also saw her crying at the hospital. In her post, she explained her diagnosis and mentioned she took a genetic test in February 2023, after which she tested positive for the breast cancer gene, BRCA.

She mentioned she was diagnosed with breast cancer and had four surgeries over the course of 10 months. She also expressed gratitude to her friends and family, her oncologists, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai in LA and Saint John's in Santa Monica.

"I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their journey," she wrote.

The recent Vogue World edition was meant to be a "collision of fashion and sports" as per the publication's website. The event saw special performances by FKA Twigs and Bad Bunny and stars including Sabrina Carpenter, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, and many others, walked the red carpet.