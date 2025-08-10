"all on cue cards": Robert Downey Jr. reveals the real reason why he wore a lot of sunglasses in the Iron Man movie

Robert Downey Jr. has revealed the real reason why he wore sunglasses in one of Iron Man’s most memorable scenes, explaining that:

“it was all on cue cards.”

In a Vanity Fair interview published on July 21, 2023, he shared that during the Jericho missile test sequence, he and director Jon Favreau were still writing the dialogue on the day of filming. To deliver the now-famous line,

“Is it better to be feared or respected? Is it too much to ask for both?”

Without breaking eye contact with the camera, he used sunglasses to hide the fact that he was reading from cue cards. The moment shows Tony Stark addressing a military audience in the desert, establishing his character’s personality early in the film. Downey said keeping the scene feeling fresh and improvised was the priority, and the sunglasses allowed them to achieve that.

“It’s more important that we feel like we’re just coming up with this and we like it, and there’s no trick we can’t employ to cover the fact that we’re kind of making it up as we go along,” he explained.

What began as a practical solution became a defining accessory for Stark throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From the first Iron Man film to Avengers: Endgame, Stark’s eyewear evolved alongside his character, often carrying symbolic meaning. This unplanned detail, born from a need to read lines, became part of the lasting visual identity of both Tony Stark and Robert Downey Jr.’s portrayal.

Robert Downey Jr. on creating the scene and how sunglasses became part of Tony Stark’s image

Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark in Iron Man 2, wearing the Iron Man suit and sunglasses during a sunset scene. (Image via Disney+)

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Robert Downey Jr. recalled that the Jericho missile scene was developed while shooting.

“Jon and I were literally writing that line for line as we went along shooting it that day,” he said.

The sunglasses gave him the ability to read his lines discreetly.

“Because you have that huge cluster bomb explosion in back of him, because the air mover kind of pushed me forward, it was just one of those days,” Downey added.

Marvel had given Favreau and Downey room for improvisation on Iron Man, which was key to the film’s tone.

“It was more important that we liked it and that it felt like we were coming up with it right there,” Downey explained.

He continued to ad-lib in later Marvel films, shaping Tony Stark’s witty personality in a way that resonated with audiences. Although the original reason for the sunglasses was practical, they quickly became part of Stark’s style. In later films, eyewear often served as more than a fashion choice.

For example, the E.D.I.T.H. glasses in Spider-Man: Far From Home carried advanced technology and symbolized Stark passing his legacy to Peter Parker.

Off-screen, Robert Downey Jr. is also known for his distinctive eyewear choices. He often wears aviators, sleek modern frames, and retro styles, reflecting the same mix of confidence and versatility seen in Stark.

“Every film is an art film if you treat it that way,” he said, noting that even small visual elements like sunglasses can play a part in storytelling.

The risk and reward of Iron Man’s production

Robert Downey Jr. is seen backstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards (Photo by Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

Casting Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark was a major gamble for Marvel. According to Downey, Marvel Studios had to put its roster of characters as collateral to secure financing for the film.

“Kevin Feige having the wherewithal to say, ‘Okay, bit of a risk, let’s do it. We like risk,’ wound up being a life-changing 15 years,” Downey recalled.

Kevin Feige has since called the decision their biggest risk, but also one that set the tone for future casting choices. The film’s success marked the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Improvisation and on-the-spot writing, like in the Jericho missile scene, became a hallmark of its production.

“Sometimes the elements themselves were conspiring to help us do our best job,” Downey said.

Furthermore, he recalled a desert windstorm during filming that added to the scene’s intensity. The sunglasses moment remains an example of how unplanned details can become lasting parts of a character’s legacy.

Robert Downey Jr.'s upcoming Marvel projects

Robert Downey Jr. speaks onstage during the Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H at SDCC in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Robert Downey Jr. will portray Victor Von Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and is expected to reprise the role in Avengers: Secret Wars. His Doom first appeared in the Fantastic Four: First Steps post-credits scene, where he enters the home of Reed and Sue Richards and reveals his face to Franklin Richards.

The film, scheduled for release on December 18, 2026, brings together an ensemble from the Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men, and Thunderbolts. Actor Joseph Quinn, who plays Johnny Storm, described the scale of the production as a leap from the “personal” set of Fantastic Four to a massive gathering of Marvel veterans.

In an interview with AP Entertainment, Quinn praised Downey as “an amazing leader” and “a remarkable actor” who has been generous with advice on set. The cast also includes Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Letitia Wright, Florence Pugh, Simu Liu, and Tom Hiddleston.

Producer Kevin Feige told The Hollywood Reporter on July 20, 2025, that the script is evolving during filming, which he considers a strength. Downey has previously said he is open to future Marvel roles if the story is right.

