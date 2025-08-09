Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland created the animated sci-fi comedy sitcom Rick and Morty for Adult Swim. It revolves around the adventures of eccentric genius Rick Sanchez and his anxious but kind grandson Morty Smith, who balance erratic multidimensional travel with regular family life.

Ad

The show blends domestic drama with wild, often dark sci-fi hijinks, driven by Rick’s nihilism and Morty’s growing sense of morality. As the show progresses, alternate versions of the characters appear, especially Rick from Dimension C-137, deepening the exploration of identity, trauma, and connection.

From multiverse rebels to emotionally complex oddballs, here are the ten best characters who have shaped Rick and Morty's legacy.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Ad

Trending

10 best characters from Rick and Morty

10) Space Beth

Space Beth in the series (Image via Adult Swim)

Beth Sanchez, formerly Beth Smith from Dimension C-131, is often referred to as "Space Beth" by Rick to set her apart from other versions. A key character in Rick and Morty, she is either the original Beth or her clone, though even she doesn’t know for sure.

Ad

Space Beth represents the version of Beth who chose freedom over family, the result of Rick cloning her and hiding the truth. When she returns to Earth, tensions with her counterpart eventually give way to a bond that exposes Beth’s inner conflict and enriches the series.

As a recurring figure, Space Beth fights alongside the family, questions Rick’s choices, and even starts an affair with herself. Her mix of rebellion and surprising vulnerability challenges the status quo, making her a standout in the show’s chaotic world.

Ad

9) Evil Morty

A still from Rick and Morty (Image via Apple TV+)

Evil Morty is one of Rick and Morty’s most compelling and fan-favorite characters, known for defying expectations of what a Morty should be. Unlike most versions of himself, he is intelligent, cunning, and fiercely independent, more like Rick than any Morty.

Ad

Evil Morty, the only one to outsmart Rick by hacking his portal gun, quickly became a symbol of rebellion against the show’s Rick-dominated hierarchy. His actions sparked countless fan theories and cemented his status as the series’ most iconic villain.

Evil Morty’s drive to escape the Central Finite Curve fuels standout episodes like The Ricklantis Mixup and the season 5 finale, culminating in his pivotal Rickmurai Jack monologue that hints at a reality beyond Ricks and leaves fans wanting more.

Ad

8) Dr. Helen Wong

Dr. Helen Wong during one of her therapy sessions (Image via YouTube/@adultswim)

Dr. Helen Wong is a family therapist who was initially consulted by the Smith family following Beth and Jerry's divorce. Since then, she has become their regular counselor, with Rick finally seeking her guidance in Analyze Piss after long resisting therapy. She made her debut in the episode Pickle Rick.

Ad

Dr. Wong is one of Rick and Morty’s most grounded characters, calm, intelligent, and unfazed even by the wildest clients. She approaches therapy with compassion and clarity, upholding authority even when Pickle Rick enters her office.

Instead of reacting to Rick’s provocations, she delivers an honest analysis of his behavior that he can’t refute. Her steady presence brings both levity and substance, making her appearances especially memorable.

7) Unity

Ad

Unity is a hive mind and Rick’s former lover (Image via YouTube/@adultswim)

Unity is a hive mind and Rick’s former lover, capable of taking many forms. First seen in Auto Erotic Assimilation, they briefly reunite with Rick before parting ways.

Ad

Unity is one of Rick and Morty’s most memorable characters, a powerful hive mind and Rick’s former lover. Their reunion is chaotic and passionate, filled with daring stunts and grand ambitions, but it also shows how Rick’s influence leads Unity to lose control of their citizens.

Despite caring for Rick, they leave to protect themselves, later returning in Air Force Wong, only to find the trust between them broken. Unity’s story captures the show’s balance of sci-fi absurdity and bittersweet relationships.

Ad

6) Mr. Meeseeks

A still from Rick and Morty (Image via Apple TV+)

Mr. Meeseeks stands out as one of Rick and Morty’s most science-linked characters, modeled after bacteria and designed to exist for a single task. Created by the Meeseeks Box, each Meeseeks completes an individual mission before disappearing.

Ad

However, in the episode Meeseeks and Destroy, a simple request from Jerry to improve his golf game proves nearly impossible, triggering a chaotic chain of Meeseeks summoning more of their kind in desperation.

Generally cheerful and eager to help, Meeseeks quickly unravel when unable to complete their task. Their emotional breakdowns, especially in Jerry’s subplot, mix absurdity with a touch of tragedy. The introduction of Kirkland-brand Meeseeks only emphasized how beloved the originals are.

Ad

5) Pickle Rick

Pickle Rick (Image via YouTube/@adultswim)

Pickle Rick is one of Rick and Morty’s most defining portrayals of Rick’s character. What starts as an absurd stunt of turning himself into a pickle to dodge family therapy spirals into a brutal survival mission through a sewer and a Russian facility, showcasing his unmatched intellect and resourcefulness.

Ad

Yet the true brilliance of the episode lies in its emotional core, as Dr. Wong calmly exposes Rick’s fear of emotional vulnerability.

Even after such revelations, his refusal to change captures the essence of why Rick is one of the show’s best characters: a genius whose brilliance is matched only by his self-destructive avoidance of personal growth.

4) Mr. Poopybutthole

Mr. Poopybutthole is one of Rick and Morty’s most meta characters (Image via Apple TV+)

Mr. Poopybutthole is one of Rick and Morty’s most unique and meta characters. While others sometimes break the fourth wall, he is the only one who actively watches the show with the audience.

Ad

Despite his cheerful demeanor, his story is surprisingly dark. He survived a gunshot, battled addiction, lost his job, and watched his family fall apart. Though his origin remains a mystery, his brief appearances are filled with emotional complexity and surreal humor.

Introduced in Total Rickall and mistaken for a parasite, Mr. Poopybutthole became a fan favorite. He has taught college, started a family, and used Rick’s tech to seek love in another reality.

Ad

Despite rare appearances, his post-credits scenes reveal a tragic arc, making him one of the show's most memorable characters.

3) Birdperson

Birdperson is Rick’s wise and loyal longtime friend (Image via Apple TV+)

Birdperson is Rick’s oldest and closest friend, known for his calm wisdom and loyalty. He is one of the few who truly understands Rick, even revealing that “Wubba lubba dub dub” means “I am in great pain. Please help me.”

Ad

Their bond was forged in battles like Blood Ridge, where they fought the Federation together. Though Rick once hid the existence of Birdperson’s child, their connection remains one of Rick and Morty's most meaningful.

Introduced in the season one finale, Birdperson quickly became a fan favorite for his thoughtful nature and deep bond with Rick. In season 5’s Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort, his backstory unfolds as Rick enters his mind to help him heal, revealing a quiet strength that makes him one of the show’s most beloved characters.

Ad

2) Summer Smith

Summer Smith has grown into a key player on Rick and Morty (Image via Apple TV+)

Summer Smith has evolved from a side character into a key player on Rick and Morty. Once limited to background stories, she now regularly joins Rick and Morty on major adventures, showcasing her sarcasm and surprising courage.

Ad

Episodes like Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion showcase Summer’s growing influence, with her dialogue often tackling feminism and generational stereotypes in clever, timely ways.

She gradually sheds her "mean girl" image, evolving into a relatable teen. From surviving a Mad Max-style world to setting boundaries with Jerry, Summer proves she is more than a background character.

As Rick’s respect for her grows, she becomes an essential part of the show’s core trio.

Ad

1) Rick Sanchez

Rick Sanchez is a brilliant, reckless scientist (Image via Apple TV+)

Rick Sanchez is a brilliant but reckless scientist who embodies the show's nihilistic tone. He is arrogant, jaded, and often puts Morty in danger, yet remains one of the most compelling characters in animation.

Ad

With unmatched intelligence and a vast arsenal of gadgets, Rick can outsmart anyone, including the Council of Ricks. Beneath his cold demeanor, he occasionally reveals emotion, especially in his bond with Morty.

Rick’s flaws, such as self-loathing, substance abuse, and self-sabotage, make him both relatable and human. Though the show often resets, glimpses of growth emerge beneath his chaos. His messy, brilliant nature drives the series and makes Rick and Morty unforgettable.

Ad

Interested viewers can watch eight seasons of Rick and Morty on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Moakala T Aier With a background in Political Science, which may seem unconventional for an entertainment writer, Moakala T Aier’s academic journey was marked by extensive involvement in editorial roles. Beginning as a member of the campus editorial team and later as the editor for the student union led her to pursue a career as a Digital Content Creator.



Currently working as a Listicle writer at Sportskeeda, Moakala has previously contributed to various publications like The Shillong Times and Eastern Mirror, where she covered a diverse range of topics from education and human interest stories to lifestyle pieces, event coverage, and book reviews. With a portfolio that includes interviews with various personalities such as MMA fighters, local musicians, and activists, Moakala’s approach to journalism is rooted in accuracy and reliability. She employs meticulous research and cross-referencing to ensure error-free content.



Beyond writing, Moakala enjoys listening to podcasts every morning, watching indie films, cooking new dishes, taking daily photo dumps, reading books, and journaling her thoughts. While she admires Emma Chamberlain, Sophia Chang, Michelle Choi, and others for their creative attention to detail, Moakala would love to be a part of the classic 1998 film The Parent Trap, longing to live in the same fictional world that feels uncomplicated and meaningful. Know More