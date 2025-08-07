Celebrity chef calls Bruno's a "sorry state of affairs" in latest episode of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service aired episode 10 on August 6, 2025, which showed the celebrity chef calling out the staff at Bruno's restaurant for their complete disregard of hygiene standards. Disappointed by the owner, Tim Bruno, and his son, Nick's management of the eatery, Gordon lashed out at them, saying:&quot;This place is a sorry state of affairs.&quot;The chef pointed out the unclean cooking tops and grime-lined surfaces in the kitchen, criticizing the management for disrespecting the diners by serving them food that ran the risk of being cross-contaminated. While Gordon hoped that his reality check would instill a sense of responsibility in them, Nick's reaction left him speechless.Nick countered the Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service star by dismissing his remarks, saying that he was entitled to his opinion; however, that did not make it the reality. Nick accused Gordon of putting him and his father down, but the celebrity chef snapped back at him by showing him the issues in the kitchen. While speaking to the cameras, Nick confessed that it was hard to hear Gordon's comments, especially those directed at his father, as he considered him to be his &quot;hero.&quot;Renowned chef points out the lack of standards at Bruno's in episode 10 of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn episode 10 of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service, the celebrity chef traveled to Pennsylvania to inspect the working conditions at a restaurant called Bruno's. During his surprise inspection, Gordon found dead mice and junk everywhere. He was even more disappointed to see the old and unappealing booths in the dining room that had not been cleaned in a while. When he checked the kitchen surfaces under a black light, he found oil stains, grime, hand prints, and more. In addition to that, he also spotted leftovers from the day's service sitting in oil in a drawer in the kitchen.&quot;That is appalling,&quot; he said.The Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service star made a &quot;horrific&quot; discovery when he found open ground beef left in the kitchen to &quot;go off.&quot; Gordon was devastated to see the state of the restaurant and wondered how Tim and Nick worked in such an unhygienic setup.Gordon Ramsay at the Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois II: Undisputed (Image via Getty)Later in the episode, Gordon observed Tim through CCTV cameras as he prepared the orders. What he noticed was that Tim cooked the vegetarian dishes on the same surface as the non-vegetarian meals. Moreover, the grill was not even wiped clean to lower the risk of cross-contamination. Gordon's insider, Sammi Tarantino, informed him that her eggplant dish tasted like meat since everything was cooked on the same surface. At the same time, he caught another diner sending back her meal because the meat was raw.&quot;I feel responsible sat here watching this stuff going out,&quot; Gordon remarked.As a result, the Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service expert stepped inside the restaurant to confront Tim and Nick. After stating that the eatery was a &quot;sorry state of affairs,&quot; Gordon criticized them for using the same spatulas and the same cooking top for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes.Gordon Ramsay at the F1 Grand Prix Of Miami (Image via Getty)He stated that he had never seen a place &quot;so disorganized&quot; in his entire life. The chef then conducted an ATP test, a standard test to check for germs on any surface, in front of the staff. While the upper limit for the test was 30, it revealed 2,358, a number that exposed the level of unhygiene in the restaurant.Gordon's frustration only escalated when Nick revealed that the eatery was properly cleaned two years ago. The Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service star went on to show the staff the other unclean appliances, asking them to take responsibility for their carelessness. Ultimately, Tim admitted that as he aged, he lost interest in his business. Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episodes can be streamed on Hulu.