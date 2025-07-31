"Took away my love for being creative"- Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service host witnesses an emotional confession from Pretty Girls Cook owner

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episode 9 was released on July 30, 2025, and it featured Pretty Girls Cook, a restaurant run by women. After uncovering various issues, including health hazards and cross-contamination, Gordon Ramsay confronted the staff. The restaurant owner, Dominique, was also present. Gordon told them how he was aware of everything that was happening in the restaurant. Later, he asked the staff members to step out as he wanted to have a conversation with Dominique.When Gordon asked what it would mean if the Pretty Girls Cook were to close, she got emotional.&quot;I don't know. That's why I just tried to keep it going because I definitely didn't want it...so like I worked so hard, I didn't just give it up. I don't know when I started this, I loved to cook. I love cooking, and then I feel like the business side of things took away my love for being creative,&quot; she replied to the Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service host.Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episode 9: Show host talks to the owner and the staff members View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter witnessing the restaurant serving rotten seafood, Gordon Ramsay stepped in and put a stop to it. Soon, he asked all the customers to leave and had a serious conversation with the staff, which consisted of women and was led by the owner, Domonique.The Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service host asked Dominique about how the restaurant started.&quot;Take me to the beginning, who came up with the name?&quot; he asked.Dominique replied that it was her idea. Gordon then remarked that although it was a great name, there was nothing pretty about the place. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDominique shared her concerns about how the restaurant was running.&quot;You know I'll get on them about you know the same thing, like you said, the cleanliness of the kitchen. I'll be like, on top of them, it's like if I'm paying y'all and I'm not getting paid?&quot; she said. Gordon then inquired about the finances and discussed the possibility of the restaurant closing. Listening to that, Domonique got emotional, saying she had been trying to keep it going.The owner added that she had worked hard, so she didn't want to give up. She also reflected on how the &quot;business side&quot; of things took away her love for being creative. Sharing more about how she operates, Dominique said she would set the staff members up and then go home.She would cook for herself at her home, where she was more comfortable and happy. Dominique also explained that the reason for keeping the restaurant open was to help some people who had nowhere else to go. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service host told her that it was not the way to run a business. With tears still in her eyes, Dominique said that she knew.&quot;You're not a charity. You're the one that's sinking,&quot; the host told her.Gordon asked her how she expected her staff to stand strong if she, as a leader, gave up. He also talked about the usage of cheap plates and plastic silverware.Listening to Gordon, Dominique said she was ready to work on it. However, she wasn't sure if her staff members were &quot;willing to jump in&quot; and be professional. On the other hand, Gordon returned to his spying van and confessed to the cameras.&quot;Oh my goodness. This is so upsetting. You know, when you see great ideas disappear like this and it's their own self-doing, it's so painful,&quot; he remarked.While Dominique talked to the girls, they all got into arguments. Witnessing that, Gordon rushed to the restaurant once again.Fox is now streaming Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episode 9.