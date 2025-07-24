"Too cool for school" — Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service star calls out the culinary team at Callahan's

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service released episode 8, titled Callahan's: Part Two, on July 16, 2025. The segment saw Gordon Ramsay confront the kitchen crew at Callahan's, holding them accountable for the lack of proper hygiene and sanitary measures in the kitchen. Head chef Martir and line cook Ethan were criticized for not maintaining the basic standards, allowing bacterial infestation to flourish.&quot;The kitchen team, you need to get a grip. It's a seafood restaurant. We're defrosting it [the food] and we're calling ourselves chefs? The whole kitchen team's just a little bit too cool for school,&quot; Gordon said.The Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service star also asked them to &quot;start showing the owners some respect,&quot; and prove that they were worthy of the positions in the kitchen.In episode 7, the first part of Callahan's feature, Gordon went undercover to investigate the restaurant's status. He was shocked to discover mice droppings, high levels of bacteria, grime, grease, and unclean kitchen appliances everywhere. He also found out that the eatery served reheated food to its customers, most of which was past its consumption date.Consequently, in episode 8, Gordon pointed fingers at the chefs for not taking their jobs seriously and maligning the restaurant's name by compromising basic hygiene standards.Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service expert teaches the chefs at Callahan's how to prepare scallops the right way View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter Gordon arrived at Callahan's, he asked the head chef and the line cook to immediately start cleaning the kitchen &quot;like it's never been cleaned before.&quot; Soon after, he joined the kitchen crew to show them all the grease and grime they had been cooking in that he found during his inspection.He asked Martir and Ethan if they were &quot;taking advantage of three young, vulnerable women.&quot; Martir dismissed the claim, saying he was there to &quot;take things seriously.&quot; Gordon then showed them a pot filled with oil and lined with grease that had not been cleaned for days, informing them that the eatery would burn if the pot ever caught on fire.The Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service host further criticized the chefs for using days-old dredging and stale fries and serving them to paying customers.&quot;You can't put a chef jacket on, an apron on, and start pretending that you're chefs. You both need to get a grip. Do something you haven't done. Take this [bleep] serious,&quot; Gordon added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile speaking to the cameras, Martir admitted his mistakes, saying Gordon was yelling at him for a reason and that he needed to do &quot;a lot to get better.&quot; Ethan expressed a similar sentiment, as he decided to take everything on the chin while noting the importance of the &quot;wake-up call.&quot; He confessed that it was &quot;a failing&quot; on their part and that they should be more responsible from thereon.Later in the Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episode, Gordon's team gave a complete makeover to Callahan's kitchen, adding new chinaware, hexlad, pots, pans, knives, chopping boards, and more. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShortly after, Gordon joined the chefs in the kitchen and taught them how to season and cook scallops correctly. Martir told the cameras that it was his &quot;dream come true&quot; to be cooking next to him. Gordon instructed the kitchen team not to let the standards slip and to always cook fresh to order. Martir noted that due to Gordon's intervention, he had a renewed sense of motivation toward his work.Ethan expressed a similar sentiment, saying he had never been prouder of the food he cooked.Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episodes are available for streaming on Hulu.