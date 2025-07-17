Who were the insiders in Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episode 8? Details explored

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service released a new episode on July 16, 2025. It saw the continuation of Gordon's increasing frustration with the team at Callahan's Seafood Bar & Grill. Unable to see a way to salvage the place, Gordon decided to step away. However, he returned after the insiders insisted that he reconsider. It was later revealed that the co-owners, Elise and Brittany, were the insiders.

While Callahan's was passed down to the late owner's daughter, Anika Robertson, his other daughters, twins Elise and Brittany, became co-owners of the eatery. Despite being sisters, they lacked communication and unity among themselves. Consequently, it reflected on their performance, as they refused to rely on each other and ended up shifting blame when faced with a challenging situation.

In the latest segment of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service, Elise and Brittany revealed themselves as the insiders, admitting to collaborating with Gordon throughout the process. The revelation surprised Anika, who had not anticipated her sisters seeking Gordon's help.

While justifying their decision, the twins explained that they needed assistance in teaching the staff how to respect the management. Moreover, they wanted Anika to learn how to manage her team under pressure as she lacked a background in management.

Anika thanks her sisters for seeking help in episode 8 of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service

In episode 7 of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service, Brittany and Elise opened up about their relationship with Anika, sharing their thoughts on the state of the restaurant. The sisters revealed that they had full-time jobs in addition to coming to the eatery because Anika ran the restaurant herself and did everything on their behalf.

"Her and my dad were very close. They had a really close relationship," one of the twins said.

They added that once their father passed away and the restaurant was passed down to Anika, they did not "come up as much" because the memories of their late father and them working together at the restaurant still haunted them. However, they wanted to survive Callahan's legacy and maintain its reputation, hoping to make their father proud.

However, in episode 8, when Gordon took the sisters out for a heartfelt conversation, the twins confessed that they felt upset and betrayed when their father decided to give the reins to Anika. They believed they had "a little bit more experience" as managers. Hearing that, Gordon gave them a reality check, stressing how fortunate they were to have each other to rely on.

While reflecting on the issues the restaurant faced in the previous episode, the twins told the Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service cameras that while their father was alive, every person had a specific job assigned to them. However, in his absence, Anika failed to step up.

"Anika definitely needs help with managing skills. People don't really know where they stand right now. They're like all over the place, and I think that's why our relationship got strained a little bit," a sister said.

In the July 16 episode, flashbacks of Elise and Brittany seeking Gordon's help were shown. The twins spoke with the celebrity chef privately, updating him on the status of the restaurant. While they noted that it was hard for them to hear that they "were struggling," Gordon pointed out that the restaurant was running her, instead of the other way around.

The twins agreed, noting that the staff had "no respect for Anika as a manager." Although they appreciated Anika for stepping up and doing what was needed for the family, they hoped she could manage the stress more efficiently.

Consequently, they wanted Gordon to help them turn things around, and he did. He trained Anika to work under pressure and taught the staff to function as a cohesive unit. With the noticeable improvement, Elise and Brittany thanked Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service expert.

He, in turn, praised them for sharing the insider's intel with him, noting how difficult the process was. An emotional Anika thanked her sisters and admitted that they needed to stop pushing each other away. By the Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episode, the sisters felt closer to one another, agreeing to prioritize the restaurant above all else.

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service can be streamed on Hulu.

