What happened to Callahan’s restaurant after appearing on Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service? Details explored

Episode 7 of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service was released on July 9, 2025. In the episode, Gordon went to Callahan's restaurant, a family-owned establishment, well-known for its seafood. The restaurant was falling apart because of staff mismanagement and a lack of dedication from the eldest daughter of one of the owners after his passing.

Ad

After Gordon visited the restaurant, he was disappointed by the way it was being managed and criticized the staff, the owners, and the dirty kitchen. He eventually decided to walk away without transforming the restaurant.

However, Anika, the owner, and her staff members kept Gordon's advice in mind and worked on it. They transformed the restaurant themselves and reopened it in March 2025 after temporarily closing it. The restaurant now boasts active social media pages and a four-point rating on Google and TripAdvisor.

Ad

Trending

What happened to Callahan's after it featured on Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episode 7?

The sisters who run the restaurant seemingly imbibed everything Gordon pointed out on Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service before he left the restaurant in frustration. They transformed the place without his help, too, updated their menu, and transformed their decor. The sisters reopened their restaurant in March earlier this year after closing it for a few days for renovation.

Ad

Ad

With the reopening, they also told their fans that they were starting anew. A month after reopening, they also revealed their brand-new menu on their Instagram page. People interested in checking out the restaurant can check out their menu on their Instagram handle and website.

One can also use their website to make reservations at the restaurant and to order food at home. It also showcases the special dishes of the week. Another step Callahan's took towards making dining a better experience was the introduction of occasional karaoke nights at the restaurant.

Ad

Now, Callahan's also celebrates key days such as Mother's Day and Father's Day. Additionally, they now offer an additional 15% off for graduating students in the hopes of driving them to the restaurant on their big day. On their Instagram account, Callahan's is now posting pictures of its staff members and praising them for their contributions.

They have uploaded appetizing pictures of the dishes they serve across all their social media handles—another key factor in the restaurant's image transformation. On the eve of the release of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episode featuring the restaurant, Callahan's also hosted a watch party on July 9 and 16.

Ad

The waiting staff now seems more friendly, and the ingredients look fresher. As of July 9, the restaurant holds a 4.3-star rating on Google and a 4.1-star rating on TripAdvisor. Without Gordon's help, Callahan bounced back and got itself up and running.

What caused Gordon to leave the restaurant in Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service?

After Gordon went undercover to discover unruly things about the restaurant and set up cameras that revealed behind-the-scenes flaws to him on Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service, he pointed them out to Anika, the restaurant owner. He also read out loud the one-star reviews the customers had been leaving for the restaurant. He also criticized the staff, her leadership, and the lack of accountability.

Ad

Ad

He then addressed the Line Cook, who agreed that Anika should have changed leadership and hired a better manager. Gordon reprimanded the Head Chef for serving reheated soup, but the chef denied doing so. Gordon caught his lie and bit back, saying he saw the soup in the fridge the day before, so it was reheated.

With no accountability or potential to change in sight, Gordon was fed up and eventually decided to walk away from the restaurant. He thought none of Anika's staff members cared about her father's legacy.

Ad

For more updates on Callahan's restaurant, which was featured on Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episode 7, fans can follow the place's official Instagram, @callahans_seafoodbar.grill.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More